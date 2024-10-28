Quantum computing: Tech that decodes the future

Imagine your smartphone gets faster and smarter every year—that is thanks to Moore’s Law, which says that computers have been doubling their power roughly every 18 months.

But here is the catch: Our current technology, based on silicon chips (the stuff inside your phone and laptop), is running out of steam.

First, powerful computers generate heat, slowing them down; when chips shrink, they produce so much heat they can melt. Secondly, electrons escape like water through cracks at microscopic scales, causing them to behave unpredictably.

According to quantum theory—the rules of physics at the atomic level—we lose track of where those electrons are. They might be inside the chip, outside the chip, or just wandering around.

So what is next? Since silicon technology is hitting a wall, scientists are cooking up new ideas like quantum computers—a whole different kind of computer that might eventually take over when today’s technology hits its limits.

Currently, the tiny layers in computer chips are shrinking to the size of just 20 atoms across.

When these layers shrink to just 5 atoms across, we have hit the wall. It is game over for the current technology.This opens the door for more powerful computers, as classical computers struggle with complex problems. Quantum computing provides new tools for tackling these challenges.

Quantum computers offer a different way to tackle tough problems, giving scientists and programmers more power to solve issues that can not be handled today with classical systems.

What is this technology?

Imagine solving problems like drug discovery, material design, and precise climate modeling in seconds —tasks that today’s supercomputers would take thousands of years to complete.

While this technology is still in its early stages, the progress is speeding up. Think of a regular computer like someone flipping through a stack of cards to find the right card. It has to check each card individually, which takes time, especially if the stack is huge.

A quantum computer acts like someone who can view all cards at once, thanks to its qubits, which can be both heads and tails simultaneously, allowing for much faster problem-solving.

But how do they do it? Physics at the atomic level is bizarre. While a regular computer takes time to check every possible solution, a quantum computer can explore all solutions at once, thanks to its qubits being in two states simultaneously. This means quantum computers can solve problems in minutes that would take today's supercomputers millions of years.

But it is not just about speed. At the atomic level, nature operates under quantum mechanics, not classical physics.

To understand how atoms and molecules behave, we need quantum computers. They can simulate things like drug design and material creation at the atomic level, something we’ve never been able to do before.

Quantum computers must control qubit energy states precisely because external energy, like heat, can disrupt them and yield incorrect results.

To avoid this, qubits are kept incredibly cold—colder than space itself! They’re stored in a special cooling system with gold-plated pipes and wires that chill them to just above absolute zero, the coldest temperature possible. This helps qubits stay focused and ignore any surrounding energy.

So you won’t have one on your desk anytime soon. Some private technology firms like IBM are investing billions of dollars in this technology’s research and development and plans to fully unlock the power of quantum computing by 2033 after garnering a powerful ecosystem.

Governments and tech giants are paying attention because mastering quantum computing could provide a massive advantage—think real-time stock market predictions or discovering cures for diseases.

The United States leads, but China is quickly closing the gap. In October 2022, China’s president announced a focus on ground-breaking tech research, hoping to win the race in key technologies.

China is heavily investing in quantum computing, with over $15 billion—three times more than any other country—and has set up numerous research institutes. Plus, they hold more than half of all patents in this particular technology.

But while quantum computers exist, they are still like the clunky machines of the 1950s, needing lots of expertise and not being very powerful yet.

Companies such as Google, Microsoft, and IBM are racing to improve them, but a fully universal quantum computer is still far off. In the meantime, we shall likely see smaller quantum machines designed for specific tasks.

Quantum computing promises to tackle difficult problems and breakthroughs in medicine and physics. However, it poses risks, including the potential to decrypt internet communication and compromise privacy. Currently, credit card details are protected by codes that classical computers cannot crack.

These use a clever trick with prime numbers. For example, you can multiply two small prime numbers, like 17 and 31, to get 527. It is easy to do, but if you only have the result (527), figuring out the original primes is much harder.

Classical computers would have to try every prime number until they find the right ones, and for encryption that uses huge prime numbers, this process could take trillions of years.

What are its dynamics?

Today, internet data is sent through optical fibers using laser pulses, which are generally secure but can be tapped by hackers with access to the cable.

A new technology, quantum key distribution (QKD), is changing this. QKD uses single photons to create encryption keys. If someone intercepts them, their quantum state changes, rendering the key unusable. This makes QKD extremely secure. Think of sending a secret message as locking it in a box. If a hacker tries to peek inside while it is being sent, the lock changes, and they can not open it anymore. This way, only the intended receiver can access the message.

Experts predict that this technology will be widely adopted in five to seven years. When that happens, the current communication systems will need to be upgraded to the security provided by quantum computing.

How should we protect ourselves?

Prosper Magazine contacted Huawei Uganda, which stated that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can mitigate risks from emerging technologies by learning and adapting to new threats.

This allows for real-time (proactive) threat detection, even for those that are new or constantly evolving, by sifting through massive amounts of data and detecting subtle patterns and anomalies that might signal an attack.