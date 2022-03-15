Road safety hackathon to raise awareness

People gather at the accident scene. Photo by Joseph Kiggundu.

By  Precious Delilah

What you need to know:

The Police’s 2020 annual crime report detailed that the country registered 12,858 road traffic crashes and 13,012 fatalities due to careless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, and poor road infrastructure with the majority of these being pedestrians, motorists, cyclists, and passengers

The Innovation Village, a start-up and SMEs hub, and the road safety awareness non-profit, Nicole Foundation, have launched a long-running hackathon campaign aimed at promoting road safety through innovation and the use of technology to deliver practical solutions.

