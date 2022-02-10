Seacom acquires Africell infrastructure assets

Seacom has acquired “selected infrastructure” from Africell, which closed its operations in Uganda on October 7 last year.

The acquisition comes at a time when there is increased demand for digital-based solutions and services, amid a rapidly growing digital economy.

In a statement sent to media houses yesterday, Seacom noted the acquisition was part of the company’s commitment to prove competitive connectivity and Information communication technology solutions.

“East Africa has been an important market for Seacom ever since we first arrived on the shores of Mombasa in 2009. By officially establishing ourselves in Uganda through proprietary facilities and resources, we are prioritising widespread connectivity and opening up opportunities to work with businesses in search of quality Internet services,” Seacom said.

Seacom recently acquired Hirani Telecoms’ operations in Kenya, to operate a metro fibre network.

Africell, which took over the operations of Orange Telecom, had before exiting Uganda, operated in the country for more than seven years.

The telecom had closed on the back of poor performance and a growing loan book, which by 2019 had grown to about Shs250b with losses grossing at more than Shs1.5 trillion.

Part of the debt had been inherited from Orange.

In a statement Seacom further said it had taken over a comprehensive portfolio of infrastructure that would support it to extend services to enterprise customers.

The infrastructure, the statement noted, includes 760 kilometres of fibre within Kampala and surrounding towns, a 250 square metre data centre and office space for Seacom representatives and staff members.