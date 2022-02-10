Seacom acquires Africell infrastructure assets

On Tuesday Africell announced it would cease operation in Uganda next month. PHOTO | FILE

By  Betty Ndagire

In a statement sent to media houses yesterday, Seacom noted the acquisition was part of the company’s commitment to prove competitive connectivity and Information communication technology solutions

Seacom has acquired “selected infrastructure” from Africell, which closed its operations in Uganda on October 7 last year.

