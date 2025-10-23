Silent war on fraud: How banks are building a safer financial future

From insider collusion to cyber heists, the financial sector is turning to technology, collaboration, and ethical leadership to protect the growing digital economy.

Behind the hum of mobile money alerts and the clatter of transactions lies a silent battle.

Every day, fraudsters test the boundaries of the financial system, exploiting both traditional banking methods and the digital frontier.

Fraud isn’t a single threat; it’s dual. Traditional crimes like loan fraud, identity theft, and insider collusion persist. But cybercriminals have added new threats, such as SIM swap scams, phishing, and ransomware, to exploit digital platforms that have revolutionised financial inclusion.

According to the Uganda Police Force Annual Crime Report 2024, over 13,000 economic and corruption-related crimes were recorded, up 1.6 percent from the previous year.

These numbers underscore a harsh reality: As Uganda’s financial ecosystem grows, so does its vulnerability.

“Fraud erodes public trust and undermines our financial inclusion agenda. We must adopt a zero-tolerance culture and break down silos to build a resilient financial sector,” Uganda Bankers Association chairman Julius Kakeeto said during the third Financial Sector Anti-Fraud Forum.

The forum, organised by Uganda Bankers Association (UBA) in partnership with VISA and the Financial Sector Anti-Fraud Consortium, convened executives, regulators, law enforcement, and the judiciary under a single mission: confront a “persistent and increasingly sophisticated” menace to the financial system.

The Anti-Fraud Consortium, launched earlier this year, exemplifies this new approach. It brings together banks, regulators, and enforcement agencies to share intelligence, coordinate investigations, and tighten controls.



Its Fraud Incident Reporting portal serves as a central hub for early warnings across institutions.

UBA head of communications Patricia Amito says: “The convergence of traditional and digital threats demands a unified ‘one-shield’ approach, from financial institutions and regulators to law enforcement and the judiciary.”

The forum also unveiled Uganda’s Cyber and Fraud Landscape Assessment Report, providing a data-driven snapshot of fraud patterns and system vulnerabilities.

AI: The new frontline

Perhaps the most compelling voice came from Professor Arthur G. O. Mutambara, director of the Institute for Future Knowledge at the University of Johannesburg.



His keynote, “The Role of AI in Enhancing Resilience and Productivity in the Financial Sector,” offered a vision of how Artificial Intelligence can not only detect fraud but also transform the way financial institutions operate.

“AI can process vast amounts of data, identify patterns, and make predictions, enabling institutions to mitigate risks before they materialise,” he said, emphasizing that AI’s potential extends beyond fraud detection to streamlining processes, enhancing customer experience, improving operational efficiency, and enabling more informed decision-making.

However, he warned that adoption must be responsible and ethical: “AI must be transparent, explainable, and fair. Institutions must prioritise data quality, cybersecurity, and regulatory compliance to harness their full potential.”

“The future of finance is AI-driven. Institutions that fail to adapt risk being left behind,” Prof Mutambara said.



Fraud is not always external. Insider participation, sometimes unconscious, is fueled by societal glorification of wealth, peer influence, and lack of financial literacy.

Marrieta Naiga, the Housing Finance Bank chief risk officer, warned that ethical drift is a growing concern.

“We must cultivate financial literacy, critical thinking, and leadership with integrity. Accountability is non-negotiable,” she said.

Practical measures, including robust identity verification, biometrics, and data validation, were highlighted, alongside incentives for whistleblowers, public awareness campaigns, and simplified reporting systems.

The forum showed that fighting financial crime requires more than policy; it demands collaboration, technology, and ethical leadership.

Since last year, Uganda has made strides: forming the AFC, adopting banking industry guidelines to mitigate fraud, and forming new partnerships with law enforcement agencies, which Kakeeto said seek to empower its people, educate customers, and build systems that are robust and proactive.