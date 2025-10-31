Smart traffic system eases road navigation for boda boda riders

For seven years, Dathive Mukeshimana has braved Kampala’s heavy traffic as a boda boda rider — a job she took on after her small business collapsed. Today, she says technology is changing the way riders like her move and work on the city’s busy roads.

“I started with SafeBoda, and now I’m part of the Twezimbe Women Association,” Mukeshimana says. “As a woman rider, I’ve seen how the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System is helping us deal with road accidents, traffic jams, and even theft.”

The Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS), which integrates the Electronic Penalty System (EPS), uses cameras and smart devices to monitor traffic flow, detect violations, and track vehicle movements. The initiative, implemented in partnership with the Uganda Police Force, is part of a wider effort to promote road safety and discipline on Ugandan roads.

According to Mukeshimana, the visible presence of traffic cameras has changed the behavior of many boda boda riders at major junctions and traffic lights.

“Where there are cameras, riders are more careful because they know reckless driving is being recorded,” she explains. “Now we are more cautious when overtaking or crossing.”

She adds that the system gives her a greater sense of security, particularly as a woman in a male-dominated industry.

“I feel safer on the road,” she says. “As women, we want to drive responsibly. The system helps protect us from careless drivers.”

Police statistics show that in 2025, the ITMS helped track and recover 32 cars and 13 motorcycles that had been reported stolen — evidence that the smart monitoring system is also supporting crime prevention.

Mukeshimana, who owns two motorcycles — one she rides and another operated by an employee — says the tracking feature gives her peace of mind.

“If my boda boda is stolen, I just call the police. With such a smart tool, it’s easier to track the bike or vehicle,” she says.

She encourages other riders to embrace the system and report incidents promptly.

“If someone knocks you or steals your ride, report immediately. They can trace it wherever it goes,” she advises.

Mukeshimana also believes that stronger collaboration between traffic police and ITMS authorities could enhance safety.

“Traffic police should work closely with the smart system operators to make our roads safer,” she says. “We must think about pedestrians, passengers, and everyone using the road.”