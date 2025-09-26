Tech meets education as Hisense debuts world’s largest Mini-LED TV in Kampala

Hisense has officially launched its 116-inch RGB Mini-LED TV in Uganda, marking the product’s first official launch in East Africa. The event, which took place in Kampala, September 19, was attended by key government officials signalling not just the arrival of premium consumer electronics but also a shift in how technology companies are positioning themselves within Uganda’s education and innovation landscape.

Third Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Nakadama, who officiated the event, described the move as “a reminder that business and compassion can walk hand in hand.” She noted that Uganda’s Vision 2040 strategy requires strong private-public partnerships, and lauded Hisense for tying its flagship product to broader community impact.

State Minister for Primary Education, Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, highlighted the technology’s relevance to education. “The integration of such innovation into learning environments will help bridge the digital divide and prepare our students for a technology-driven future,” she said after Hisense pledged to donate 50 smart televisions to schools nationwide.

The Hisense 116UX model arrives with TriChroma RGB Mini-LED technology, promising unprecedented brightness, contrast, and color accuracy. The display, first showcased at the CES Consumer Electronics Show in California, sets a benchmark in the race for ultra-large premium screens.

Audio partners Devialet and Dolby Atmos added immersive sound design, while Hisense touts the model as 20 percent more energy-efficient than conventional large TVs. A solar-powered remote further signals a nod to sustainability — an increasingly critical demand in global tech manufacturing.

“The global consumer electronics market is pivoting toward bigger, smarter, and greener solutions,” says independent tech analyst Martin Wabwire. “By bringing this technology first to Uganda in East Africa, Hisense is testing not just appetite for premium entertainment, but also how technology can be linked to social value.”

In partnership with SmartElectronics Ltd., Hisense’s donation of 50 screens to schools will support online learning in mathematics, science, and the arts. The initiative aligns with government calls for private investment in digital literacy and blended learning models.

Industry observers say the strategy goes beyond philanthropy. “Electronics firms increasingly use CSR in emerging markets as a bridge into long-term brand loyalty,” notes Dr. Sarah Tumwine, a lecturer in business innovation at Makerere University. “By putting TVs in schools, Hisense is embedding itself in the national narrative of digital transformation.”

The company also outlined plans for a Hisense Technology Museum in Uganda, intended as a free public hub to showcase the science behind its products. Additionally, a proposed 100-square-meter co-working space for young entrepreneurs could further link the brand to Uganda’s growing start-up ecosystem.

Globally, Hisense has been ramping up its profile through major sports sponsorships. The company is an official partner for the FIFA World Cup 2026, part of what it calls an effort to “transform billions of living rooms into front-row seats.”

Bringing the 116UX to Uganda as its first East African market fits that narrative. “It is both a status play and a market test,” says Wabwire. “Uganda is not the biggest consumer market in Africa, but its youthful population and appetite for digital content make it an ideal showcase.”

For many Ugandans, the launch sparked equal parts curiosity and debate. While the size and price point put the TV well beyond average household budgets, the CSR pledges — from free school screens to youth training programs — may leave a broader footprint than the device itself.

At a time when Uganda is pushing to expand ICT infrastructure, the event underscored the growing role of multinationals in shaping the country’s digital economy. Nakadama called on more firms to follow Hisense’s example by combining investment with social impact.