The future is digital, says MasterCard

What do you have to say about the digitisation in Uganda or the payment system at large?

I'm excited about the pace of digitisation in Uganda. This year alone has been a major milestone. In addition to opening a local office, we became a digital company in Uganda.

One of our most impactful achievements has been launching virtual cards in partnership with MTN. If you have an MTN mobile wallet, you can instantly issue a virtual Mastercard—either through USSD or via smartphone using our Virtual Card API. And it doesn't stop there—Airtel also went live with the same service in May.

With MTN’s 20 million customers and Airtel’s 10 million, we are tapping into a combined market of 30 million people who can now download and use a virtual Mastercard to transact globally in seconds.

Digitisation is no longer a question of “if,” but “when.” It’s inevitable. The only variable is the pace at which it happens. And in Uganda, I believe it will accelerate quickly. Why? Because of our demographics. We have a young, dynamic population that is naturally inclined to adopt digital solutions faster than aging populations in many Western countries.

I use a payment ring—it’s not just for paying, I also receive money on it. I can send it to my family and use it for remittances.

The world is evolving rapidly. Whether it’s paying by phone, ring, or even smart glasses with embedded chips, the possibilities are endless.

Africa—and Uganda in particular—is positioned to leapfrog ahead in this digital revolution. The youth are not just the future; they are the now. And they are ready.

What else should FinTechs be doing?

A FinTech solution can take many forms—finance, insurance, healthcare, or even remittance as a service. The key is to focus on the area of expertise where the FinTech wants to make a meaningful impact and then offer that capability as a service.

FinTechs shouldn’t aim to operate in isolation. Instead, they should be open to integrating their APIs with banks, telecoms, and other ecosystem players. The future is about collaboration, not competition.

Take MasterCard as an example. We often refer to ourselves as the world’s oldest and biggest FinTech because back in the 1950s, our founding vision was to connect financial networks. We are not a direct-to-consumer (B2C) company—we’re a Business-to-Business-to-Consumer (B2B2C) company. That means partnerships are at the heart of everything we do. Without them, MasterCard wouldn’t exist in its current form.

Similarly, my advice for today’s FinTechs is to develop your intellectual property—build something unique. But to scale effectively, partner with others in the ecosystem who already have distribution and reach. By doing so, you can layer your FinTech services on top of their infrastructure and grow faster and more sustainably.



How do you assess Uganda’s banking and financial sector, especially in light of both the prevailing upside opportunities and the downside risks in the broader economy?

Uganda’s banking sector has been resilient regardless of the global headwinds. These are tariffs globally and other factors.

If you look at the GDP growth, it is at 6 percent. At the back end of that GDP growth are financial institutions supporting corporates, businesses and governments.

In this era of rapid digitalisation, widely seen as the future of economic growth and service delivery, what advice would you offer to the government to accelerate this transition?

There are three or four things the government should look at. One is ubiquity or accessibility. So everybody should have equal access to financial services.

Secondly is interoperability, which means if I am a mobile money customer or bank customer, I should make my payments on any acceptance platform. So interoperability is important.

Third is cybersecurity. We would love to power up the infrastructure of Uganda with our cybersecurity tools, fight against malware, ransomware, Distributed Denial of Service attack (DDoS) attacks, and a host of other new configurations of fraud that are happening all over the world.

Fourthly, economics. We believe that the transaction costs that exist today can be improved. We are reviewing the market's interchange to see how we can take that down to a level where the merchant feels that, yes, this transaction is as good as cash or better and as good as mobile money. Therefore, the merchant accepts everything, not selectively going after a few modes of payment.

As a global company, what are you doing differently in Uganda?

Our business is growing, and with that growth comes the need to deepen our presence in the market. We have a physical office in Uganda and, we are licensed by the Bank of Uganda as a Payment Service Operator. This licence authorises us to domestically settle and clear transactions within the country.

Currently, we are the only international payment scheme with such a licence in Uganda.

Our success depends on how relevant we are to the local ecosystem. Our impact becomes meaningful only when we are actively involved in the flow of money—whether it is through payments, acceptance, issuance, e-commerce transactions, or remittances. We want to be part of that movement because we bring significant value to the table.

We offer world-class assets, including industry-leading cybersecurity infrastructure and a globally proven technology stack. Uganda deserves access to the best solutions available, and we are committed to delivering just that.