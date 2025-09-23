The future of pensions is digital: The case of NSSF

For decades, pensions in Africa were defined by paper files, queues, and uncertainty.



National Social Security Fund (NSSF), however, offers a new direction using a technology pivot to rewrite that story.

In its 40th year, the Fund says the centre of gravity has moved decisively online.

In its annual report for the 12 months to June 2025, the Fund noted that 96 percent of member transactions and interactions were hosted digitally, up from 91 percent the previous year, with core application uptime at about 98 percent.

The scale of this shift is visible in customer behaviour. NSSF notes that e-channels to walk-in ratio by June 2025 stood at 96 to 4, indicating that only a sliver of service demand now lands at counters.

The Fund also cites an improved benefits turnaround time to 5.6 days, roughly half of last year’s pace. Customer satisfaction held in the high 80s.



The digital foundation, NSSF says, is sticky: more than 3.3 million customers are on the books, while a Digital Index measuring the breadth and depth of online usage stands at 86 percent, up from 74 percent in the same period in 2024.

NSSF’s flagship for the next wave is Smartlife, described as a “digital-first solution designed to reach the informal sector” with instant digital onboarding through mobile and online channels.

The app’s goal is to make saving intuitive for those outside payroll systems.

The Fund pairs that with an ecosystem strategy - integrations with payment service providers, Fintech platforms, and savings groups - so deposits and withdrawals flow through multiple digital rails.

NSSF says Smartlife is built to be inclusive and data-driven, using analytics to personalise engagement and promote regular saving.



And it is already producing measurable adoption. During the 12 months to June 2025, NSSF launched the voluntary Smartlife savings programme, enrolling 27,194 customers who together saved Shs17.2b.

The Fund also enhanced digital touchpoints by introducing a WhatsApp chatbot, revamping its toll-free IVR, and rolling out new Smartlife features on the NSSFGO app, all aimed at faster service and richer feedback loops.

Behind the front-end polish sits a significant back-end modernisation drive. NSSF highlights a robust core pension system and a shift to “Platform Next,” an in-house next-generation digital architecture meant to accelerate automation, improve system integration, and build internal "capabilities for a post-Octopas era.”

The roadmap explicitly calls out AI capacity, a policy rollout, skills building, and operational use cases, to lift decision-making and member experience.



The investment trail is visible on the income statement. Digital channel and innovation spend of Shs2.5b in the 12 months to June 2025, stepped up enterprise architecture spending, and continued, but comparatively smaller, allocations to branches and contact centres to protect inclusion for non-digital members while most services migrate online.

Crucially for a country where mobile money penetration outstrips traditional banking, NSSF isn’t building alone.

The Fund partnered with banks, agents, and telecoms, specifically MTN and Airtel, to support collections and benefits payments.

It also launched Smartlife with telecom integrations and USSD-based collection solutions to meet members where they already transact.

This telecom-grade connectivity helps the Fund extend reach into the informal economy while keeping service costs low and interactions traceable.

Speed has improved alongside convenience. The NSSF annual report, released on Monday, attributes the drop in benefits turnaround to digital workflows, while noting that application uptime remains near-continuous and remote work capability is universal among staff when needed.



NSSF’s Finance function underscores the broader automation push - paperless document management, live budgeting integrated with ERP, and revenue automation - meant to compress cycle times and eliminate manual errors.