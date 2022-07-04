Thousands set for scouts camp

Preparations for the the August 2022 Africa Scout Jamboree is underway with thousands of scouts from across the continent expected to attend.

As part of their preparations, the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) has boosted Uganda Scouts Association with new computers to help the youth enhance their technological skills.

The general manager of CCCC, Mr Zheng Biao, said the donation was in response to a call by the chief commissioner of scouts, Gen Katumba Wamala.

He said heard Gen Wamala’s appeal earlier this year and decided to deliver some computers and related accessories to the Uganda National Scouts Association at Kazi in Wakiso District.

They were received by a team of leaders headed by Cleopatra John Coutinho, the International Relations and Projects Director at Uganda Scouts Association.

In his speech, Biao said: “In future we will plan more and contribute what we can. Today, we have brought computers, hopefully they can be useful. We received a call from Gen Katumba Wamala, and we responded. We are not only into construction and infrastructure development, but also as an international company we have the responsibility to contribute to the growth of the community surrounding the projects we work on. This is the beginning of our partnerships and we hope it can grow to greater heights.”