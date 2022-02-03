Toyota changes name to introduce new products

Toyota Uganda Limited yesterday announced a name change to CFAO Motors Uganda with the aim of introducing more products beyond Toyota vehicles. The company also intends to capture 15 percent market share of old cars which is not fully exploited.

The company management said the new name CFAO Motors Uganda does not change anything in staffs’ structure and the shareholders remain. The move only encompasses the introduction of the full range of services the company offers in addition to the exclusive distribution of new Toyota vehicles in Uganda.

CFAO Motors Uganda is a subsidiary of CFAO Automotive, a division of the CFAO Group, which is part of Toyota Tsusho Corporation. CFAO is a key player in mobility, healthcare, consumer goods, infrastructure and energy. Its distribution network comprises 158 subsidiaries and is the largest on the African continent.

In his presentation about the change of the company name at Sheraton Kampala Hotel, the managing director of Toyota Uganda now CFAO, Mr Thomas Pelletier, said the company also proposes a range of short and long-term lease and car rental solutions for businesses through the LOXEA brand and its partner Avis Fleet in Uganda.

“We have been known as Toyota Uganda since 2005. However, increasingly, we have felt the name does not encompass the full breadth of mobility solutions that we offer, over and above the Toyota brand. The rebrand to CFAO Motors Uganda Limited allows us to align with our CFAO Group philosophy that seeks to strengthen our investment in Toyota whilst at the same time offering additional mobility solutions,” he said.

Asked about the number of cars they bring in Uganda on an annual basis, he said: “It is in the range of 2,300 and above depending on the prevailing economic condition.”

He said the new cars in Uganda have a market of 10 percent while old cars have a market share of 90 percent. They want to capture 10 to 15 percent market share by starting a certified old car line of business in Uganda.