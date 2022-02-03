Toyota changes name to introduce new products

The move only encompasses the introduction of the full range of services the company offers in addition to the exclusive distribution of new Toyota vehicles in Uganda. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • Asked about the number of cars they bring in Uganda on an annual basis, he said: “It is in the range of 2,300 and above depending on the prevailing economic condition.”

Toyota Uganda Limited yesterday announced a name change to CFAO Motors Uganda with the aim of introducing more products beyond Toyota vehicles. The company also intends to capture 15 percent market share of old cars which is not fully exploited. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.