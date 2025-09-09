Trust over speed: New telecom battlefront is cybersecurity

Once upon a time, being a telecom company in Uganda meant putting up masts, selling airtime, and boosting network coverage. That story has changed.

Today, telecoms sit at the heart of Uganda’s digital economy. They are no longer just service providers but the arteries of innovation, identity, and finance.

From mobile money to e-commerce and the rise of AI-powered internet, telecoms power almost everything. That power, however, has made them prime targets.

According to Cybersecurity Ventures, cybercrime is projected to cost the world $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, up from $3 trillion in 2015.

Uganda is already bleeding. In 2024 alone, the country lost $272m to cyber fraud, bank scams, and corporate attacks, a financial crime wave going largely unchecked.

The expanding attack surface

Telecom networks have grown from selling 100 megabits per second (Mbps) via satellite to delivering the same bandwidth to individual homes.

That evolution has expanded the attack surface a hundred-fold, says Peter Muhumuza, the Roke Telkom chief technical officer.

“Almost a decade ago, MTN was the biggest ISP, selling just 100Mbps via satellite. Now, homes have that same capacity. This shows the attack surface has expanded 100-fold,” he says.

Yet defenses haven’t kept up. Outdated equipment, razor-thin margins, and the affordability of cyber weapons (as little as $50 for a hacker-for-hire) leave ISPs dangerously exposed.

The threats are no longer just external; rogue employees, partner vulnerabilities, state-backed actors, and AI-enabled scams have complicated the battlefield.

The situation is so dire that the regulator - Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) - is making a rallying call.

Nyombi Thembo, the UCC executive director, says this is no longer just a technical issue but a national development matter.

“Cybersecurity creates a secure environment for innovation, builds trust, and protects revenue streams. Chief executive officers must own it rather than just leaving it to their IT teams,” he says.

In other words, he says, cybersecurity is no longer a back-office IT matter but a pillar of economic growth, without which trust in digital services crumbles, and innovation slows.

In the last decade, across the globe, technology has driven a lot of innovations that have become part of everyday life.

Thus, Carol Kyazze, the Axiom Zorn chief executive officer, compares cybersecurity to tax compliance, which must be non-negotiable and leadership-driven.

Protecting data and safeguarding digital payments is now a duty, not a luxury, she says.

“Cybersecurity is very important for all of us, regardless of the size of your institution. Starting with the data protection policy, you are mandated to protect people’s data. Then, regarding payment systems, you are obliged to protect people’s money,” Kyazze says.

What holds Uganda back?

Despite a National Cybersecurity Strategy and strong laws like the Computer Misuse Act (2011), Uganda struggles with systemic barriers due to the existence of awareness gaps, economic constraints, under-resourced institutions, weak enforcement, and Cultural apathy.

In the last 10 years, digital adoption has outpaced cyber literacy, leaving individuals and SMEs vulnerable, worsened by the fact that SMEs often see cybersecurity as unaffordable, prioritizing survival over safety.

The country also faces the challenge of regulators and enforcement agencies lacking the resources to police cybercrime effectively, poorly implemented laws, allowing criminals to act with impunity, and fear of reputational damage, which causes many breaches to go unreported.

Previously, one used files and cabinets to protect people’s information and money securely. Today, people have shifted to using the cloud and the Internet of Things.

That means understanding cybersecurity from the basics, where you store documents in sensitivity levels, but also embracing attack-free encryptions, hack-free applications.

Security starts with understanding the mind of your attacker, which gives you leverage in understanding how you can protect your data.

“Every system needs to guard against hackers who are in it for ill motives,” says Kyazze.

Uganda has made significant strides, but the widespread adoption of cybersecurity faces several systemic challenges.

Jamila Mayombwe, the ioTec chief technical officer, attributes the slow adaptation to a combination of cultural, economic, and institutional factors.

“The problem isn’t a lack of policy, but a gap in implementation, resources, and public education,” she says.

Building resilience

Experts outline clear steps to close Uganda’s cyber defense gap.

These include proactive defense, where companies must adopt global frameworks and make security culture continuous, not event-driven, layered security, which should be subjected to periodic independent audits, and collaboration by pooling resources and shared infrastructure to create strong defense lines.

Other steps include employee awareness, global participation – to eliminate isolation - to access vital intelligence and policy enforcement, with cybercriminals prosecuted to deter further attacks.

Beyond cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is not just protection; it is infrastructure for trust. In an economy built on instant payments, fintech, and cloud platforms, trust is as critical as fiber cables or mobile towers.

“Your next big asset isn’t speed or scale. It is trust, which comes from being secure,” Nyombi Thembo says.

Therefore, to survive in the AI era, where deepfakes, AI-powered scams, and real-time payment fraud are the order of the day, telecoms, Fintechs, and ISPs cannot treat cybersecurity as optional. It is survival.

And to survive, experts argue, it starts with leadership - chief executive officers must move beyond compliance checklists, embrace cyber resilience, and invest in real-time detection and response.

Alone, the fight is too costly, while together, Uganda’s digital ecosystem can begin to push back against a trillion-dollar storm.