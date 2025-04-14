Turkish weapons boom reshapes Africa’s defense landscape, says EU commissioner

Ambassador Danny El-Ashkar, Economic Commissioner at the European Parliamentary Union and Chairman of Prince Invest Group, is solidifying his presence in Africa’s defense sector, securing more than $5 billion in military contracts over the past six months.

These deals, now in the implementation phase, involve supplying both light and heavy weaponry, as well as advanced defense systems, to multiple African nations, according to El-Ashkar.

Through exclusive partnerships, El-Ashkar has positioned himself as a key distributor and manufacturer of military equipment, working with top global defense firms.

His company, Prince Invest, is emerging as a major player in Africa’s arms market, challenging traditional industry leaders and reshaping the region’s defense landscape, Monitor has learnt.

Despite expanding operations, El-Ashkar has maintained a neutral stance in the region’s geopolitical tensions.

Ambassador Danny El-Ashkar, Economic Commissioner at the European Parliamentary Union and Chairman of Prince Invest Group. PHOTO/FILE/HANDOUT

For the third time in six months, El-Ashkar says, he has declined a formal request from Rwanda to engage in arms negotiations.

But El-Ashkar maintains that “this underscores Prince Invest’s commitment to neutrality while contributing to Africa’s broader security objectives,” he said on Wednesday.

Rwandan authorities were not immediately available for comment on the claim.

El-Ashkar’s growing influence comes as Turkey cements its status as a major arms supplier to African nations.

Turkish defense exports surged 27% in 2023, reaching a record $5.5 billion. Several African countries have increasingly turned to Turkish-made military hardware, including armed drones, attack helicopters, and naval vessels.

An African security expert who preferred anonymity told Monitor that Algeria recently acquired 10 Anka-S drones from Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), while neighboring Morocco ordered 13 Bayraktar TB2 drones.

El-Ashkar suggests that Nigeria has also invested in Turkish-built offshore patrol vessels and attack helicopters, while Ethiopia deployed TB2 drones during the Tigray conflict. At least 10 African nations have purchased Turkish-manufactured armored military vehicles.

He acknowledges Turkey’s growing influence, attributing it to Ankara’s long-term diplomatic and economic engagement with Africa.

“Turkish defense firms, including Prince Invest, have expanded their market reach by offering affordable and efficient weapons systems with fewer political restrictions,” El-Ashkar noted.

"Turkey’s weapons don’t come with human rights strings attached," El-Ashkar said. "That’s exactly what many African governments want—durable, combat-proven systems with no red tape."

As Turkish defense companies continue to expand their footprint, Prince Invest is positioning itself at the forefront of Africa’s shifting arms market.