Uganda Airlines to start ground handling services

Uganda Airlines’ performance, according to government, was disrupted by Covid-19 thus experiencing a sharp expansion in losses.  PHOTO | FILE

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

What you need to know:

  • With the inclusion of cargo in August last year, the airline carried more than 230 tonnes of cargo out of Entebbe and over 400 tonnes inbound.
  • Shs102b loss: Uganda Airlines recorded for the Financial Year 2019/2020 according to the Auditor General’s report.

Uganda Airlines intends to start its own ground handling services to lift it from its loss-making position fuelled by the Covid-19 pandemic . 

