Uganda lost Shs390 billion in internet shutdown last year

The report shows internet outage and social media shutdowns affected 10.6 million internet users after government imposed an internet blackout a day before polls opened for the presidential elections in January last year. PHOTO | FILE

By  Paul Murungi

What you need to know:

  • The report calculates the total economic impact of every major deliberate internet outage and social media shutdown around the world in 2021.

Uganda lost $109.7m (Shs 390b) as a total cost to the economy due to internet restrictions in the concluded national general elections last year. This financial loss has placed Uganda at a 5th position in global rankings.

