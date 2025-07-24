Uganda’s Data Protection Law takes effect with first-ever conviction

In a landmark enforcement of Uganda’s data protection and privacy laws, the Personal Data Protection Office (PDPO) has secured its first criminal conviction under the Data Protection and Privacy Act, Cap. 97.

The case—prosecuted in partnership with the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP)—marks a critical milestone in holding data controllers and processors accountable under the law.

The conviction was entered against Mr Ronald Mugulusi, Director of Nano Loans Microfinance Ltd and operator of the Quickloan app. He was prosecuted on two counts: failure to register with the PDPO and violation of individuals’ privacy rights by processing personal data without consent or legal justification, as required by the Act.

The offences were committed during the company’s business operations in Kampala between 2023 and 2025.

Mugulusi was first arraigned before the Makindye Standards, Wildlife and Utilities Court on April 25, 2025. He pleaded guilty to the first count on July 10, 2025, admitting that his company had collected and processed personal data without registering with the PDPO, as mandated by law.

He entered a plea bargain, voluntarily accepting responsibility and waiving his right to trial. The court subsequently convicted and fined him Shs300,000.

Prior to prosecution, PDPO officials had repeatedly engaged Mugulusi, offering guidance on how to comply with the Act and its regulations. Despite these efforts, he failed to take corrective action, prompting the office to refer the matter for criminal investigation.

The second count stemmed from a complaint involving the misuse of a borrower’s personal data—including a name, phone number, and photograph—which was recorded in a video and sent via WhatsApp with threats to publish it on TikTok over non-repayment of a loan.





While the data was initially shared for loan processing, its use to shame the borrower violated the principle of purpose limitation and lacked legal justification. The matter was later resolved through a court-sanctioned reconciliation under Section 160 of the Magistrates Courts Act and the Judicature (Reconciliation) Rules, 2011. Mugulusi compensated the complainant, Mr Michael Wonambwa, leading to a stay of further proceedings.

The PDPO says this conviction sends a strong message: violating data privacy laws is a criminal offence and will be prosecuted.

“Every entity that collects or processes personal data must register with PDPO and ensure their practices are lawful, fair, and transparent,” said Mr Baker Birikujja, the Acting National Data Protection Director.

“We commend the complainant's courage in pursuing this case to the end. This conviction shows that when victims cooperate, offenders can be held accountable,” he added.

Birikujja reiterated his call to all data controllers and processors handling Ugandans’ personal data to comply with the Act, emphasizing: “Registration is mandatory.”



