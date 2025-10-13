Uganda to host 2026 digital govt Africa summit

Uganda has been chosen to host the 4th Edition of the Digital Government Africa (DGA) Summit in 2026, a move widely hailed as a strong vote of confidence in the country’s digital transformation journey and regional leadership in ICT.

The announcement was made at this year’s Summit held in Lusaka, Zambia, which was officially opened by President Hakainde Hichilema of the Republic of Zambia.

The 2025 edition brought together over 30 African governments, alongside leading technology firms and innovators, to deliberate on the continent’s digital future.

“We are honored to have Uganda chosen as the next host of the Digital Government Africa Summit. This recognition affirms the progress our country has made in leveraging ICTs to transform public service delivery and improve the lives of our citizens,” Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, Minister of ICT and National Guidance, said.

He added, “The Summit will provide a strategic opportunity to showcase Uganda’s achievements, share best practices, and strengthen continental collaboration in building a digitally empowered Africa.”

Uganda’s official delegation in Lusaka included Hon. Gen. David Muhoozi, Minister of State for Internal Affairs; Dr. Hatwib Mugasa, Executive Director, NITA-U; Maj. Gen. Apollo Kasiita-Gowa, Chief of Immigration; Ms. Rosemary Kisembo, Executive Director of the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA); and other senior government officials, who together accepted the hosting mantle on behalf of the government.

The selection of Uganda as the 2026 host reflects its steadfast investment in ICT, development of citizen-centric e-Government platforms, and commitment to transparency, inclusion, and innovation.

Dr Hatwib Mugasa, Executive Director of NITA-U, said, “Digital transformation is no longer a choice but an imperative. Hosting DGA 2026 positions Uganda at the center of Africa’s digital discourse, allowing us to demonstrate how infrastructure, interoperability, and innovation are powering inclusive growth.

He noted, “Uganda’s commitment to digital excellence and its track record in implementing scalable, citizen-centric ICT solutions made it a natural choice for the 2026 host. We are excited to partner with MoICT and NITA-U to make the next year’s Summit the most impactful yet.”

The upcoming Summit will provide Uganda with a platform to showcase homegrown digital solutions, share policy successes, and lead continent-wide dialogue on shaping the next decade of digital governance in Africa.

Dr Mugasa said Uganda’s achievements in areas such as digital identity systems, cybersecurity frameworks, smart service platforms, and digital payment integration were among the key factors behind the country’s successful bid.

The DGA Secretariat, in its announcement, commended Uganda’s “commitment to digital excellence and its track record in implementing scalable, citizen-centric ICT solutions” describing the country as a natural and strategic host for the 2026 edition.

Background

Now in its third year, the DGA Summit has evolved into a high-level, outcome-driven gathering, unlike conventional conferences.

It features pre-scheduled bilateral engagements between governments and technology partners, fostering tangible commitments, projects, and partnerships.

Across Africa, countries are scaling up investment in digital infrastructure to address challenges in public service delivery, economic inclusion, and data governance. Key trends driving this evolution include AI-powered governance, digital ID integration, e-payments, and data protection frameworks.

The country’s readiness to take the lead in hosting the Summit comes at a time when African governments are seeking scalable, inclusive, and citizen-first digital strategies.