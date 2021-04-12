Ugandan Youths unveil digital address system

By Gabriel Buule More by this Author

A youth tech startup based in Uganda has unveiled a digital addressing platform that allows people to create, personalize and possess simple and unique addresses.

Named Africa Digital Address System (ADAS), the online platform seeks to provide address for people living in different areas around the country in a bid to combat the challenges of providing services to people without proper formal addresses.

Yusuf Kayiwa, the project coordinator ADAS explained that there is a growing reliance on the digital space for service delivery in multiple sectors like commerce, health, travel among others and that is why ADAS system joins in to fix the address issue.

“With ADAS, anyone can create a digital address for exactly where they are. The service provider will then be able to locate you, using GPS and reduce chances of getting lost and wasting time,” Mr Kayuwa explained.

He revealed that ADAS service is precise that one can create an address that’s unique to where they are standing at a particular moment, or even for a room in a large mall.

“ADAS provides permanent digital addresses for people’s homes, offices or businesses premises as well as temporary addresses you can use on the go or during an emergency situation” he noted

Kayiwa notes that this service is easy to use. The address is created in less than a minute and has the benefit of pinpoint accuracy. “We have seen complaints of users being misled by other location apps but with ADAS, we are sure to guide your way” Yusuf noted further.

Given the fact that privacy is important, ADAS addresses are created with a random numeric code. Therefore, whereas your code could be UG-273-205, your next-door neighbour’s code could be something like UG-408-012.

He adds that this makes it difficult for anyone to know your address unless you have shared it. This address is as easy to remember as your phone number. The ADAS APP is available on Playstore and App store.



