Virtual 2021 Uganda social media dialogue to enhance digital democracy, free speech

By Our Reporter More by this Author

A virtual Uganda social media dialogue to enhance digital democracy, free speech and online participation has been scheduled later this month.

Organisers say the conference which is slated for August 25 and 26 this month also intends to facilitate the exchange of information and best practices on digital cooperation and social media diplomacy, to rally stakeholders in proposing ways and means to accelerate the access, usage and availability of social media

“It also intend to identify emerging social media issues, bring them to the attention of the relevant public bodies and the general public and, where appropriate, make recommendations as well as contribute to capacity building for internet governance in Africa, drawing fully on local sources of knowledge and expertise,” Mr Opolot Nicholas L’akwang, the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) Uganda programme officer told journalists in Kampala.

Mr Opolot explained that the sixth edition of the conference will present new insights on social media and allow experts and participants to discuss how digital technology can be used to foster democracy in a post pandemic world, to galvanize online participation and enable free speech.

“Panelists will also give recommendations on the best practices to stimulate social media use and build an open internet, as well as their knowledge and understanding of current and future social media policies,” he added.

Organised under the theme, Digital democracy in a Post Pandemic Era, the conference conference aims to bring together academics, policy-makers, industry professionals, and civil society activists to discuss the role of social media in Africa and globally, mobile technology, big data, and digital innovation.

Advertisement

Topics to be iscussed include social media and Elections in Africa, Citizen journalism vs digital newsrooms: Building a consensus for new media, Digital Diplomacy: The rise of algorithms and implications of big tech in African Institutions, Governments and Individuals, impact of social media on mental health: Hitting the pause button, tackling emerging digital threats: Extremism, trafficking and Radicalization, the rise of Global Social movements and social media: A critical moment and re-framing the climate change agenda on social media, among others.







