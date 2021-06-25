WB offers Shs710b for speedy internet

By MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH More by this Author

Uganda will soon have high speed Internet following World Bank’s approval of $200 million (Shs710b) to expand access to high-speed and affordable Internet, and strengthen digital inclusion in Uganda.

The project which has been code named the new Uganda Digital Acceleration Project-GovNet will support the extension of 1,000 km of the national backbone fiber infrastructure, an additional 500Km of fiber optic network links between towns, mobile broadband connections for 900 government administrative units and service centers in underserved areas, and 828 Wi-Fi hotspots in select locations to support access to online services.

Speaking about the project and the subsequent approval of the finances, Mr Tony Thompson, World Bank country manager for Uganda said: “Transforming Uganda’s digital infrastructure is an urgent necessity for post-Covid-19 recovery. We look forward to the time when all citizens can access high-quality and low-cost Internet, public services online, a digital economy driving growth, innovation and job creation.”