Why Uganda is setting sights on a BPO boom

Uganda’s plan to become part of a major player in the international Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) has been boosted with a commitment from a leading player willing to invest in the long-term growth of the sector.

This as the Government of Uganda (GoU) promotes BPO as a key driver of economic development and job creation. A newly launched national BPO policy, spearheaded by the ICT and National Guidance ministry, aims to attract foreign investment, create jobs, and cement the country’s reputation as a competitive outsourcing destination.

The policy, unveiled in February, lays out a framework to enhance infrastructure, refine regulations, and offer incentives to companies willing to establish operations in Uganda. Among the early champions of the policy is Helpware, a global BPO firm that has since opened shop in Uganda.

According to the company’s chief executive, Mr Robert Nash, the policy signals Uganda’s readiness to compete with outsourcing giants such as India and the Philippines. “With a structured policy in place, Uganda’s reputation as a reliable BPO destination is solidifying,” Mr Nash told Monitor in a recent interview, adding, “The government’s commitment to infrastructure development, regulatory clarity, and investment incentives is exactly what global firms look for.”

The initiative comes as governments across Africa seek to capitalise on the continent’s youthful workforce and growing digital infrastructure to claim a share of the BPO market.

According to the African Union, 60 percent of economic activity in the region will be digital by 2030, making the sector an important pillar of economic growth.

The GoU has set a target of creating 150,000 BPO jobs by the end of the decade, positioning the sector as a major source of employment for young people. But execution will be key. Speaking at the policy launch, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the ICT and National Guidance minister, stressed that the initiative must translate into tangible employment opportunities.

“It’s important to ensure this policy turns into real jobs for our youth,” Mr Baryomunsi said. The biggest challenges are not unique to Uganda. High internet costs and limited bandwidth remain barriers to large-scale outsourcing operations, a concern Mr Nash highlighted. “Among our 18 global locations, Uganda has the highest internet costs and the least expensive bandwidth,” he noted.

“Addressing these issues will be crucial for long-term growth.” Still, Helpware sees Uganda’s workforce as a key advantage.

Having established BPO centres across the Americas, Asia, and Eastern Europe, Mr Nash said the country stands out for the adaptability and commitment of its workers.

“Nowhere else have I seen such rapid integration of capabilities into high-quality service delivery,” he said. Beyond infrastructure, visibility will also be crucial. Ms Rebecca Isabella Kiconco, the vice chairperson of the BPO Council, emphasised the need for stronger international marketing efforts.

“We have the talent, but we must actively promote Uganda’s capabilities,” she said. Helpware has already created hundreds of jobs in Uganda and plans to expand further. The company’s commitment aligns with the broader vision of positioning Uganda as an outsourcing powerhouse.

With the right policy execution, improved digital infrastructure, and a coordinated push for global recognition, Uganda may yet carve out a competitive space in the lucrative BPO industry.

Speaking to the role of sector players, Dr Aminah Zawedde, the ICT and National Guidance ministry’s permanent secretary (PS), noted that industry actors like Helpware should focus on driving the growth of BPO in the country as the government works on creating a supportive environment for BPO businesses.

She said: “The reason why we are rallying behind Helpware is because we want BPO to thrive in this country. The President has always emphasised that through BPO we can put our young people to work without having them leave the country. And this is exactly what Helpware is doing – using technology to get our young people to provide services beyond borders.”

“So all we need now is connectivity, which the government is expanding to the rest of the country. But for entities like Helpware that is recruiting 500 people, there will be a subsidised rate at which they get the Internet.

This is to attract employers to employ more Ugandans in the sector,” the ICT PS said. PS Zawedde, who was speaking at Helpware offices about BPO policy and how it can help industry players operate in tandem with the national development agenda, also revealed that the GoU has since engaged the Philippines, Vietnam, and Japan in collaboration on BPO opportunities should they arise.

“We have told them that in case they have BPO opportunities requiring surplus hands, we should be the first to be engaged. Similar arrangement, this time a MoU with Romania is on the cards. “So as the government, we are doing our part. All we want from our young people is to have the right mindset and be ready to do the work. We are developing short courses to be taught at Uganda Institute of Communications Technologies in Nakawa so that firms like Helpware will have skilled people to employ,” Ms Zawedde disclosed.

Govt’s objective

The Ministry of ICT and National Guidance wants to position Uganda as Africa’s premier outsourcing destination. With the National BPO Policy targeting the creation of 100,000 jobs, the sector is poised to become a key driver of economic growth. According to its website, the ministry, in collaboration with stakeholders, is among others, investing in digital infrastructure, and supporting local and foreign investors.



