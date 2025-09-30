Why voice notes are replacing keyboards

As emojis, memes, and GIFs redefine communication, a new player has emerged. Voice notes are making a comeback.

As voice technology matures, voice notes are becoming a mainstream communication tool—reshaping workflows, boosting accessibility, and challenging the dominance of typing in both personal and professional spaces.

But what is behind this shift, and how are voice notes changing the game?

Voice notes, especially when enhanced with transcription, are emerging as a powerful communication tool—not as a direct replacement for text, but as a more accessible alternative for those who find typing difficult.

According to eMarketer, as of 2025, over 3.5 billion people worldwide use messaging apps at least once a month.

In 2024, an estimated 7 billion out of nearly 150 billion messages sent by WhatsApp users around the world were voice notes, according to the data reporting solutions provider, Demandsage.

In its recent blog, WhatsApp reports that WhatsApp users end 1 billion voice notes per day.

However, this is just the tip of the iceberg, as other global messaging apps with tonnes of monthly users such as Facebook Messenger (1.53 billion), WeChat (1.29 billion), QQ (591 million), and Telegram (550 million), according to Statista, Jan 2024, have incorporated voice note features for their users.

Why are people speaking up?

Emotional connection

“Voice notes ensure emotional expression, properly conveying feelings and tones such as happiness, disappointment, sadness, and sarcasm,” Ms Priscilla Martha Nafuna, an avid proponent of voice messaging, shares.

As more interactions shift to voice, writing (or “speaking”) with colour, emotion, empathy, and personality is becom more important.

How businesses can adapt

Therefore, businesses should make their apps and services compatible with multiple voice assistants to be accessible through many “voice‑gateways. This ensures that customers can interact with you regardless of which voice assistant they use.

Voice messages capture sighs, laughter, pauses, the nonverbal cues that get lost in text. They are small acts of love, according to recent 2025 insights from Time magazine, as audio/voice offers intimacy during distance.

Mark Nsamba, a Gen Z from Jinja highlights that voice notes are more engaging as they deliver a sense of someone being present on the other side in comparison to text messages.

Emotional connection and expression is a crucial aspect in communication, and this is largely attributed to voice rather than words.

The Albert Mehrabian’s 7-38-55 communication model shows that 38 percent of communication comes from tone of voice, which is minimal in text or words (at 7 percent).

From a business perspective, Ms Brenda Nafugo, a florist and events business lady, notes that voice messaging provides a personal and humane touch for the clients.

“If a customer has a concern with an order, receiving a friendly voice message from a support team or business owner apologising for the inconvenience and providing a solution feels much more human and also makes the client feel valued.”

Convenience

Voice messaging is faster, as it only involves hitting the record button, speaking, and releasing the icon to send.

“With typed messages, I find myself making grammatical errors and misspellings, but with the voice notes, I get to communicate quickly without having to worry about the errors and autocorrect or edits that I would have to do on re-reading the message,” says Josephine Nankya, a business owner.

A 2017 study by Stanford University indicates that, on average, a person speaks 125–150 words per minute, compared to 40 words per minute when typing. One tap records a stream of thought before self editing kicks in.

Unlike typing, audio can be recorded while cooking, commuting or walking. This multi-tasking appeal and convenience is greatly suitable for persons with very busy schedules.

“Voice messaging provides an inclusive means of communication while using social media platforms such as WhatsApp, especially for us with visual impairment,” says Lawrence Ssematimba, a person living with visual impairment.

“With the voice note feature in place, approximately 2.2 billion people living with visual impairment globally (as per the World Health Organisation Report 2023), have been catered for, in terms of ease and access to communication.

“Voice notes are more accessible and quicker for elderly people rather than typing,” says Favour Nantambi.

“I remember, after showing my 68-year-old grandmother how to send voice notes, this became her go-to means of communication, and the phone calls too became minimal.”

When voice notes don’t cut it

Unsung etiquette guidelines for voice notes are that these should be brief. “Beyond five minutes, that is a phone call, Ms Nankya says.

“When there is a lot to be said, many people tend to send several but brief voice notes,” she adds.

When communicating with new people, supervisors or superiors, voice notes are not the ideal means of communication unless they have been previously agreed upon or accepted by the parties involved.



