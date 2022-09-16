Women in Fintech summit to be held today

Women in Financial Technology (Fintech) must develop relevant and desirable innovations if they are to successfully compete in a sector that is dominated by men.



Speaking at the ongoing 2022 Women in Fintech Hackathon, which is expected to end today with a summit in Kampala, Ms Shamirah Kimbugwe, the Pivot Payments founder and managing director, said women in Fintech have to enhance their skills development to overcome the gender imbalance that continues to dominate the financial technology space.



“We are very few in this industry. You can count us. We could be less than 10. But times have changed, the issue is no longer about your gender, it is about what you bring to the table and how competent you are. If you compare, technology is more open for women to exercise our expertise,” she said, noting that as Fintech continue to grow, women innovators need to equip themselves with a spectrum of knowledge that will give them an advantage over men.



Women, she said, must come up with innovative home grown solutions to contemporary social and economic problems, which will allow quick automation and delivery of financial services, which is a key factor in the growth of Uganda.



The Women in Fintech Hackathon, now in its third year, kicked off on September 10 and will end with a summit Friday, in which excellent innovators from 20 teams will be rewarded. The 20 were selected from 50 submissions.



The hackathon, which is an initiative of HiPipo, seeks to close the gender gap in access to technology, skills, and usage of digital financial services as well as providing women innovators and students an opportunity to use digital financial technology to explore business concepts.



“Our ultimate objective is to help achieve a level playing field by guiding the African continent into fully maximising its digital dividend and potential, with the entire populace equitably participating in the use, leverage, dissemination, innovation and adoption of secure digital financial services to improve lives,” Mr Innocent Kawooya, the HiPipo chief executive officer, said.