Works on Kabaale airport at 70% - contractor 

Construction of the concrete box channel along the taxilane Kabaale International Airport in Hoima District. PHOTO | courtesy 

New Content Item (16)

By  Betty Ndagire

What you need to know:

A number of infrastructure projects are being worked on in the Albertine region in preparation for first oil in 2025. Of course, some of them are supportive projects but very important in regard to realising Uganda’s dream to commercial oil production. One such project is Kabaale International Airport in Hoima District, which the contractor says is currently 70 percent complete. Gerald Ekinu, the Kabaale International Airport contract manager, spoke to Betty Ndagire on actual works, progress and more.  

How far with construction works?
So far, as of December 2021, we were at between 67 and 70 percent for physical works. In terms of time, so far, 76 percent of the contract period has elapsed. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.