Wendy Gloria Musiimenta crafts world-class treats from Uganda's cocoa

As she works to create her signature bars, Gloria Wendy Musiimenta's passion for chocolate is palpable. At her modest facility situated at Kyambogo Business Incubation Hub, the aroma of roasting cocoa, cocoa butter and chocolates wafts through the air, a testament of inspiration turned reality.

In 2021, Ms Musiimenta returned from Belgium with a chocolate making certificate, a small grinder, and an idea to turn Uganda’s rich cocoa harvest into premium chocolate bars.

From Europe to the source

Ms Musiimenta’s journey began with training under the European Union’s MARKUP program through the International Trade Centre, which focused on cocoa and coffee value addition.

"I was amazed at the products that could be made from cocoa - the same cocoa that was readily available in Uganda, in our 'midalas'. This sparked off the journey into chocolate production," she says.

"I immediately called home and told them, 'I am coming back to add value to cocoa'.”

Upon her return, she hit the ground running, partnering with Kyambogo University to start production, using the institution’s food lab before setting up in a shared facility.

“I reached out to the Department of Food Science and tabled my idea and the institution was generous enough to let me start of there as the University's Incubation Center was still under construction. Our first bars were made right here in the university lab,” she recalls.

With an initial capital of Shs5m in savings and small contributions from two shareholders, Ms. Musimenta narrates, "We formalised our business (Nile Chocolate Uganda Company Ltd) with URSB, we also got certification and bought our first batch of 15–20 kg of specialty grade cocoa beans.

At the time, cocoa cost Shs 8,000 per kilo, today, prices have soared to over Shs30,000 per kg." "I was particular, from the start, on the type of cocoa beans because the bean type and state affects the quality of the product and I do not compromise on quality,” she insists. She also does not allow immature beans or those that are not properly fermented. “My customers deserve the best.”

A taste for every palate

Initially producing and specialising in only dark chocolate, Ms Musimenta quickly realised and embraced the Ugandan market's sweet tooth. "From my lessons in Europe, dark chocolate translates to healthy chocolate, and this is what I brought home.” However, this is the very aspect that almost made her lose out on the Ugandan market. Upon tasting the dark chocolate, people said 'hmmm, it’s too bitter', 'we don't like it'. “I listened and diversified. We now have variations in the dark, light and milk chocolates," Ms Musiimenta notes.

"Our products are organic and healthy for consumers across all age sets, ranging from the young, the traditional consumer, and the elderly. We also use eco-friendly packages (bio-degradable packaging) reflecting our climate conscious values to promote environmental conservation," she says.

Beyond bars, Nile Chocolate makes cocoa powder, cocoa butter for confectionery and cosmetics, and is exploring innovative by-products like cocoa juice and wine.

Nile Chocolate, in partnership with National Coffee Research Institute now offers cocoa wine.

"Although I do not have a winery, I approached the National Coffee Research Institute and discussed with them on how we can utilise the by products such as the juice from the cocoa pods (that was often thrown away). They embraced the idea, and today cocoa wine is on the shelf," Musimenta says.

Breaking into the market

The biggest challenges Nile Chocolate faces are mindset barriers, competition from established brands and counterfeit products.

"Initially, I faced a lot of backlash and criticism from various persons who not only thought and believed we could not make chocolates in Uganda. Others constantly criticised us even without trying the products and constantly compared our chocolates with those of already established brands," Ms Musimenta recalls.

Ms Gloria Wendy Musimenta (left) speaks to President Museveni about her products during an expo. PHOTO/COURTESY

At some point, she got so overwhelmed and almost left, but her husband's constant reassurances drove her to see her vision through.

“This was my re-affirmation to find solutions in all circumstances," she admits. Additionally, establishing market through supermarkets is tricky.

"For instance, there are some supermarkets that seem interested in our products, however, they suggest payments after 60 to 90 days, and this is impossible for a small business," she says.

That’s why, Ms Musimenta pursues alternative avenues such exhibitions, hotels, coffee shops, and custom and corporate orders.

"We now sell and supply at Entebbe International Airport, Select supermarkets, and events, while also representing Uganda at international fairs like Salon du Chocolat in Paris. Nile Chocolate is also stocked at Uganda Connect Shop.”

Just like any agripreneur, Ms Musimenta faces the same hurdles as many in Uganda’s cocoa sector such as price volatility, seasonal factors, inconsistent farmer quality, and competition from counterfeit chocolate and cocoa products.

“We have great farmers, but not enough agronomists to train them,” she says.

“Great cocoa products are due to the source. If the beans are not processed properly at the source, this affects the quality.”

She says the government needs to better recognise and acknowledge cocoa within Uganda’s agricultural policy.

“Most people look at coffee, tea, and cotton as cash crops, forgetting cocoa. However, it’s a global commodity with huge potential for Uganda," Ms. Musimenta advises.

The recipe for survival

Despite these obstacles, Nile Chocolate has earned notable successes. In 2023, Nile Chocolate launched it chocolate with Ugandan Connect in Eastern Europe and Serbia. The company also landed a shs5m order from a European Union -agriculture ministry partnership.

Ms Musimenta has showcased her products both internationally and nationally.

"We have been to two exhibitions in France, inclusive of the Salon de Chocolat exhibition. This year, we had an exhibition facilitated by Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises and in October, we are heading to Italy for an exhibition intended to showcase variety in chocolate origins, courtesy of the ambassador of Italy to Uganda," she says.

For Musimenta, the key to succeeding as a business and brand is simple, but demanding. "Showing up is everything. Consistency, Visibility and Resilience, that's how you build a business,” she says.

Armed with a team of 12, Ms Musiimenta envisions a legacy in which Nile Chocolate, the homemade chocolate is a default choice on shelves. “I want others to see that this is a viable business,” she says.

“Chocolate is not just for foreign companies to make. We can do it here, from our own cocoa. We just need to believe in ourselves.”