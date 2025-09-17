Why your business needs savings  

When Covid-19 hit, many Ugandan businesses failed not because they lacked customers or good products but because they had no savings.

When money stopped coming in, they had nothing to fall back on. Covid was not just a rainy day. It was a tsunami.

The question now is whether our businesses are ready for the next shock.

Every business should start by funding itself from savings. This is the cheapest and safest form of money.

If that is not enough, you can raise equity by bringing in investors, though this means sharing ownership. Debt should be the last option because it creates pressure and can destroy a business when times are hard.

Savings give a company strength. If owners take out too much money for personal use or run the business without a buffer, they put the company at risk. The result is that the business turns to loans too soon and is left weak when trouble arrives.

Think about Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon. Before he became one of the richest men in the world, he reinvested in his business.

He built warehouses, logistics, and cloud services that made Amazon strong. In Uganda, many business owners feel pressure to show personal success early with cars, houses, or other signs of wealth. The danger is that the owner looks rich while the business remains poor.

The truth is simple. Your business should be richer than you. If you take out more than the company can afford, you become its biggest expense. That may work when things are going well, but when the economy turns, it can destroy the business.

The pandemic taught us one key lesson. Cash buys time. Companies that had savings were able to adjust, negotiate, and survive.

Those without savings closed their doors. Projections show that even small savings grow fast.

A company saving Shs10m each month can have over Shs874m in five years. Even saving one million per month creates a strong cushion over time. This money is not wasted. It is the foundation that keeps your business alive and ready to grow.

Without savings, you are betting the future of your business on luck. Crises will come, but only those who prepare will endure. Build reserves today and protect your gains.