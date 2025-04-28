A star-studded line-up at Bella Grain launch

A Pass, Lydia Jazmine, Levixone, Warafiki, Nandor Love and Halima Namakula were some of the notable celebrities that graced the launch of Bella Grain a few days ago at Sheraton Kampala Hotel Kampala.

The artistes did not just stop at showing face but put up a performance that left clients, employees, and invited guests yearning for more.

The guests had a great time.

The first performance kicked off at 9pm with Fenon entertainment’s Warafiki trio who did three songs, including Tetubafanana, Ntagala and No Money No Love before leaving the stage for Nandor Love whose Kinawolovu left everyone on their feet.

She partly did the song amongst the audience before disappearing in thin air. Shortly after, Isaac Rucci who was the night’s emcee, introduced Levixone, whose set saw him do gospel songs, including Chikibombe, Mbeera, Esaala and Turn Da Replay among others.

Halima Namakula.

But like it has always been his trademark, he could not leave the stage without praying for the guests. In a back-to-back performance, A Pass was invited next on stage and he did Wuuyo, Guli Wano, Dididadada and Turn Up Da Vibe.

Halima Namakula.

Halima Namakula was the surprise of the night and her session excited those in their 50s and above as she did Cheza, Kibuga and Ekimbewo mostly.

The event that marked a significant milestone for the company as it expands its portfolio with a product aimed at meeting the needs of both industrial and household bakers, was organised by Fenon Events who did not leave any stone unturned. From the decoration to the stage, lighting and sound, all was on point.

Invited guests were yearning for more.

Speaking at the event, Ronald Ssemakula Katali, the general manager of Dei Group of Companies, emphasised the company’s commitment to quality and innovation in the baking industry.

The decoration and sound were on point.

“We are proud to unveil Bella Grain, a homegrown product that speaks directly to the gaps in quality and consistency,” Katali said.