After party: A worthy reward for runners and spectators

For most runners who travel hundreds of kilometres to Kasese for the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon, the night after the marathon is something they look foward to. Only a handful of elite marathoners actually compete, qualify for other international races or win the big prize money.

The majority are not even runners. Some see the marathon as an opportunity to travel to new places, meet new people and drink beer. Even the seasoned marathoners swap their running shoes with dancing shoes at the finish line because sports tourism is not just about sports. A big party always follows a big sports event. Now put more than 6,000 young people from 36 countries in one vibrant town and a wild party is bound to breakout.

Which is exactly what happened right after this year’s Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon. By the time the last runner crossed the finish line around midday, the people of Kasese were starting to fill up the streets, visibly baying for beer. Having spent all morning creating good vibes for the runners, the townspeople were now here to enjoy the after party. Those who live in the foothills of Rwenzori, slowly descended on the town all afternoon and by the time the gates swung open at around 5pm, there was a crowd. By 6pm, many of the tourists started arriving at Stanley Street, where this annual street bash takes place, having slept off the marathon exhaustion all afternoon.

Now it is time to chill, eat some nyama choma, drink beer and have a great time. The DJs are already shaking up the town with great music on the big sound system. Before long, the headline act, Eddy Kenzo, hits the stage. Clearly, even the non-Ugandans know him well. He soon has the crowd in a frenzy as he belts out his much loved hits; Weekend, Nice & Lovely, Sitya Loss and many more. Kenzo turns the street party into one massive sing-along concert. Judging by the dancing, drinking and merrymaking that happens in the hour he spends on stage, Kenzo is a great choice. After his performance, Kasese’s very own (who knew), Dexta Rapper and his father, Daddy Kawato, hit the stage and took the party to another level with their viral anthem Ini Waa.

After the performances were done long past midnight, the DJs would unleash their unbridled line-up of tunes that spun everything from EDM to Lingala, Afrobeats to Ugandan Kidandali, just anything that a person might dance to and have a blast for the rest of the night. And on it went on until dusk. The Tusker Lite neon rave, is one of the main reasons the people of Kasese have really warmed up the marathon. Street food vendors, bar owners, boda boda riders and other business people all smile to the bank because of this one night.

The big hotels might own the rest of the days but this one night belongs to the street food vendors, bar owners on Stanley Street and boda boda riders. One boda boda rider told me the next morning that he had worked all night and made more money than he had ever made. He would ferry party goers to and from their hotels all night, at top dollar and was now on his way home to sleep and enjoy the reward of working in Kasese in the era of the marathon.



