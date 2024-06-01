Behind the enigma that is Johnnie Walker

We all remember the first time we saw the Johnnie Walker bottle. Thin, square and long. With a slanting label. No other bottle was quite like it. We were amazed by its beauty. We may not have known what the contents were initially, but whatever it was, it looked like a very desirable drink.

I was five years old when I first saw a bottle of Johnnie Walker. My dad was hosting his buddies that day. My mum did not allow us to mingle with the visitors in the house. Back then, it was bad manners for a child to be anywhere near dining visitors and punishments were severe.

At dusk, when the visitors stood up to leave, my dad and mum escorted them. As they turned the corner and disappeared, I rushed to the sitting room out of curiosity. I wanted to see what my dad and his friends had been drinking. There were many bottles on the table. The one bottle that stood out was Johnnie Walker. I liked its look and shape.

I grabbed it because I could see there was a little liquid still remaining in it. I grasped the metallic lid and felt its coldness. I opened it and took a whiff of the contents of the bottle. I loved the scent, an exotic kind of fruity flavour. As I raised the bottle to my lips, a large hand grabbed my left ear and started twisting it. My mum had appeared out this air like a spiritual being.

“For adults only. Do you hear me?” she gave me the look.

“Yes, Mum,” I cried.

“Good. Now give me that bottle and disappear,” she said.

I handed the bottle to her and sprinted out of the house.

Years went by and I somewhat forgot about the incident. School and working on the farm consumed my life, so much that I did not see a Johnnie Walker bottle again, until I was about 19.

It was the same exact branding. I was taken aback seeing the same square bottle, with the slanting black label. This time, it was at a fancy wedding and the bottle was still sealed. I was now of drinking age. I popped the seal and poured myself a drink. You can guess what happened the rest of the evening.

More than 20 years after that wedding, I still feel the sense of awe when I see a Johnnie Walker. And that awe only deepened the more I enjoyed this iconic whisky over the years. Then recently, I looked up the story of Johnnie Walker and everything made sense.

Beginnings

The story of Johnnie Walker starts with a regular dude named John, who lived in the small Scottish town of Kilmarnock. He was a local shopkeeper. He had been born and raised on a farm, but when his father died, the farm was sold and John decided to open up a small shop in 1820, selling maize flour, rice and Nambale beans. Haters will claim I made that up.

John, like all grocers of his day, also sold some home-made whiskeys on top of the produce. Being the meticulous dreamer that he was, John was bothered by the fact that the tastes of the whiskies he traded, were never consistent. Brewing was not yet refined back then, even in Scotland. So, he started blending different single malt whiskeys, until he created one that tasted just as good every time. His special mix proved to be extremely popular and turned him into a thriving businessman.

When he passed on in 1857, he left the flourishing business to his son, Alexander. The Industrial Revolution was raging like a wild fire across Europe and with it, the railway had arrived in Kilmarnock. Now you could buy goods from all over the world, and you could also export Kilmarnock-made goods to the four corners of the world.

Alexander knew that he had a special whiskey that was more than popular with his townspeople. Could the rest of the world find it exceptional too? Maybe. He started marketing it to traders that arrived in Kilmarnock on the train, and the rest, as they say, is history.

In 1867, Alexander introduces the iconic square bottle and the slanted label that you have come to recognise the whisky by. He just wants his product to standout on the shelf, but he ends up creating an iconic brand of the first degree. In 1877, he registers the Johnnie Walker label as a trademark.

In 1889, Alexander passes on and his two sons, Alexander II and George, bequeath the business. In 1908, the sons seek the services of Tom Browne, a master illustrator to create a symbol for the great brand their grandfather and father had built. That is how the striding man is added to the label we see today. That same year, the boys classify their whiskey by the label colours, Black Label and Red Label.

By 1920, Johnnie Walker had become a household name and is available in more than 120 countries. Johnnie Walker has become so iconic that it appears in movies and songs.

Seventy years later, in 1992, Johnnie Walker Blue Label is born followed by Gold Label and Green Label. In 2010, the Double Black is introduced.





Distinct tastes

Johnnie Walker comes in six variants that may all taste the same to the ordinary palate. But to the whisky connoisseurs, they all have distinct tastes and flavours. A typical whisky drinker can differentiate each one from the rest and here is how one aficionado dissected the flavours.

“If it is crackling with spicy cinnamon and pepper, hinting at the sweetness of pear and apple, that’s the signature of Red Label.

If it is an intense vanilla with hints of orange, raisins, and spice, that is a Black Label.

If it is smoky and has a rich taste of raisins, apples, and pears with a touch of citrus, that is Double Black.

If it is creamy with a honeyed smoothness, a hint of fruity sweetness and a soft, lingering whisper of smoke and oak, that is Gold Reserve.

Intense aromas of crisp cut grass, fresh fruit, wood smoke, peppers, deep vanilla, and sandalwood, then that is Green Label.

Hazelnuts, sherry, and oranges, followed by hints of ginger, sandalwood, dark chocolate, and a smooth smokiness, that, undoubtedly, that is the big boss, Blue Label.”