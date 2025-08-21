From quick sips to warm moments, Rubaga gets a taste of something new

The unmistakable aroma of freshly brewed coffee has found a new home in Rubaga, as Java House opened the doors to its 100th store—a milestone that celebrates more than just numbers. It is a story of growth, community, and the simple joys of food and connection.

From its beginnings in Nairobi in 1999 as a single coffee shop, Java House has grown into East Africa’s best-known coffee-led restaurant brand. Today, its signature red-and-brown logo is instantly familiar across Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda. But the opening of the Rubaga branch carries a special weight: it marks not just an expansion, but a heartfelt nod to the spirit of a neighborhood known for its vibrant energy, cultural heritage, and sense of community.

The new branch takes on a fresh “Express” format, designed for the fast-paced rhythm of urban life. It’s the kind of place where parents on a school run can grab a latte, professionals can pick up a quick but hearty lunch, and passersby can indulge in a buttery pastry on the go. Yet even in this quicker style, Java House hasn’t lost its hallmark: that warm African hospitality that makes every visit feel like a moment to pause and belong.

“The Express format has proven to be a game changer for our urban customers,” shared Eusila Jepleting, General Manager of Java House Uganda. “It gives us the flexibility to meet people where they are—in their commute, in their errands, or in their quick breaks—without losing the warmth that defines Java House.”

Rubaga’s new Java House isn’t just about convenience; it’s about weaving into the fabric of everyday life. With schools, places of worship, and thriving businesses all around, the branch feels poised to become more than a coffee stop—it’s being envisioned as a space of connection, where people meet, chat, and find comfort in familiar flavors.

Beyond the bustle of coffee cups and counter service, Java House continues to nurture its ties to the community. The Rubaga branch brings new job opportunities for young Ugandans and sources ingredients locally, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to supporting farmers, suppliers, and local talent. For Java House, growth is not about scaling up at the expense of culture; it’s about listening closely to each neighborhood and building spaces that reflect its heartbeat.





And while the Rubaga Express branch reflects modern dining habits, Java House hasn’t forgotten the changing preferences of today’s diners. With digital partnerships like Glovo for deliveries and healthier menu options now in place, the brand is keeping pace with how people eat and live today—fast, connected, and mindful.

Reflecting on the 100-store milestone, Ms Jepleting was quick to credit the journey’s true champions. “Every cup and plate we serve is a reflection of the trust our customers place in us. This achievement belongs as much to them as it does to us. From our humble beginnings to becoming East Africa’s largest coffee chain, we are proud to carry the flag for African brands that dare to dream big.”