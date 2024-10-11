Amber Restaurant at Mestil Hotel

Our first visit to this lovely and somewhat secluded property that lies off the beaten path in Nsambya, was sometime around 2018 when it had just opened and we were invited to a wedding reception.

A fortnight ago, we chanced to dine at the Mestil Hotel Amber Restaurant and we are happy to report that they have in place a tantalizing and somewhat of an eclectic menu.

In keeping with the intended clientele of the property who purposely seek out a more reclusive setting rather than the more commonly to be found crowded city centre hotels. In this case, the powers that be and the chef needed to offer a wide raging menu, while at the same time bearing in mind the importance of practicality of application.

A cursory glance at the starters, revealed among the items falafel, a vegetable street food staple from the Middle East that by all accounts is easy to make and done well is a winner. Unfortunately, it took a while to be informed that it was unavailable; a matter that should have been known before our placing our order.

Nevertheless, our choice was supplanted by pan fried chicken liver and the classic prosciutto crudo, uncooked and unsmoked dry cured ham served with melon, which turned out to be a delicious and savoury item. Inexpensive and packed with flavours and yet greatly underestimated here in Uganda, are chicken livers which are hard to find on any menu in town.

Trust the French who know a thing or two about food gourmet and otherwise, to appreciate these delicacies. Besides making a great fast food, have for yeas used them in terrines or minced pies and mixed with other ingredients as a stuffing.

More often than not, when dining out at a not so busy establishment without hesitation I would recommend the grills since one is never in doubt that they are always guaranteed to be as fresh as a daisy.

Without any further ado, we chose the grilled pork spareribs and the pan grilled lamb cutlets which will astonishingly set you back three figures; all of one hundred and five thousand bob. Indeed a princely sum, unless they were imported from New Zealand? Reputed to produce the finest lamb in the world by virtue of being grass fed throughout their lives, slaughtered at 12 months thus having a more pronounced flavour!

While apparently not imported from abroad and being very much a BUBU product, they were tender and nicely seasoned and well presented.

Similarly, fellow trencherman chose the flame grilled pork spare ribs that were drizzled in a tangy barbecue sauce and turned out to be tasty, generous while accompanied with crispy French fries.

As for our little six year old niece Amani who always comes in tow on our forays dining out and discovering new places, the fish Goujons with fries ordered from the Kids Menu was ample and a wise choice for her. Amani loves fish and wasted scant time in gobbling up her food with much relish and satisfaction.

It is always prudent to leave room for a dessert, and having espied the strawberry cheesecake temptation got the better of me and without any hesitation I couldn’t resist the impulse to check it out.

The cheesecake was smooth and creamy while being somewhat dense without being heavy and finally modest and simple.