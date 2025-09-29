Beyond fad diets: Can Ugandans find their true plate?

In Kampala’s rapidly changing food landscape, conversations about diets are evolving. While traditional meals such as matooke, katogo, posho and beans still dominate many homes and eateries, a new generation of Ugandans, particularly young professionals and health-conscious urban dwellers, are beginning to explore diet trends such as keto, intermittent fasting, and detox cleanses.



From gym walls to WhatsApp group chats, the phrase “I am on a diet” has become increasingly common. The rise of fad diets has reached Uganda, but what does this mean for a country that faces both undernutrition and obesity in different communities?

The double burden of malnutrition

Uganda is grappling with significant nutritional challenges. According to the World Food Programme, nearly 15 million Ugandans experience insufficient food consumption, with pregnant women and children under five being the most affected.

Simultaneously, urban areas such as Kampala are seeing a rise in obesity rates. The Kampala Capital City Authority reports that half of the women and one-fifth of the men in Kampala are classified as overweight or obese. This dual burden of malnutrition, where high levels of undernutrition coexist with increasing rates of overweight and obesity, presents a complex public health challenge for Uganda.

Appeal and risks of fad diets

Dr Robert Funga Matanda, a nutritionist and food scientist, believes that the excitement surrounding fad diets may be doing more harm than good. “Fad diets are often promoted as quick fixes,” he explains.

“They tend to be restrictive and eliminate key food groups, which can be dangerous in the long term.” He notes that many of these dietary trends lack a solid scientific foundation and are heavily influenced by celebrity culture and social media. In a country where the majority still rely on traditional, homegrown foods to nourish their families, blindly following these global trends can be misleading and even hazardous.

For instance, many fad diets significantly restrict carbohydrate intake, which is impractical for people who depend on energy-dense staple foods such as cassava, sweet potatoes, rice, and maize flour. “We lead active lifestyles; many people farm, walk long distances, or perform physically demanding jobs,” Dr Matanda says. “Cutting out carbs or skipping meals can lead to fatigue, dizziness, or even malnutrition.”

A balanced diet

Zabina Nabirye, a public health promoter with The Diet Clinic in Kampala, explains that a balanced diet provides all the essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals necessary for maintaining health, vitality, and overall well-being. Achieving balance, she adds, is not about relying on foreign superfoods or expensive meal plans; it is about incorporating a variety of local foods in the right proportions.

A typical balanced meal in Uganda may include steamed matooke, a serving of beans or groundnut stew, leafy greens such as doodo (amaranth) or nakati, a piece of grilled fish or a boiled egg, and a slice of pawpaw or banana for dessert. This diet represents a thoughtful combination of carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats, many of which are readily available in Uganda's local produce.

Challenges

Achieving an ideal level of nutrition is hindered by several barriers in many parts of the country. High food prices, limited access to nutrition education, and poverty present significant challenges. A survey conducted in 2022 by the Makerere University School of Public Health revealed that 64 percent of low-income households in Kampala could not afford a daily serving of fruits or dairy products.

Additionally, many urban workers are increasingly turning to fast food establishments that offer deep-fried snacks, sodas, and processed meals. This shift is contributing to rising rates of non-communicable diseases. Furthermore, aggressive marketing of unhealthy foods on radio, billboards, television, and social media is influencing children and teenagers to crave fast food and sugary drinks.

Integration

Dr Matanda firmly believes that fad diets should not be embraced. However, Nabirye points out that certain aspects of these diets, such as increasing vegetable intake, reducing sugar consumption, or adopting mindful eating habits, can enhance a balanced diet when adapted to local food systems and cultural practices.

For instance, Nabirye suggests that a modified approach to intermittent fasting, such as skipping late-night meals or having an early dinner, can fit well within Ugandan culture, as long as daytime meals are nutrient-rich. Additionally, incorporating healthy fats such as avocado, ghee, and simsim (sesame) paste aligns with both keto-inspired principles and Uganda's culinary traditions.

Nabirye advocates for a simple and accessible method to achieve meal balance. She recommends that a typical plate be divided into three sections: half should be filled with vegetables such as doodo (amaranth), pumpkin leaves, or sukuma wiki (collard greens); one quarter should consist of protein-rich foods such as beans, silver fish, eggs, or lean meat; and the remaining quarter should include carbohydrates such as millet bread, cassava, or sweet potatoes.

This balanced meal should also feature a serving of fruit, such as mango, banana, or passion fruit, and a dairy component such as milk, yoghurt, or a plant-based alternative. Staying hydrated is crucial; she advises drinking at least six to eight glasses of clean water daily, especially in Uganda's hot climate.

The key question is not whether fad diets and balanced diets can coexist, but whether Ugandans can develop sustainable eating habits that nourish their bodies, reflect their culture, and fit into their daily lives. The true strength may lie not in adopting imported solutions, but in rediscovering and celebrating the richness of our own food systems.