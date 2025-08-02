“Governing a great nation is like cooking a small fish --- too much handling will spoil it.” Thus observed Lao Tzu, a Chinese philosopher. What he meant was that both should be handled delicately and with kid gloves and the treatment never overdone. I have generally respected the old philosopher’s advice. However, when it comes to broiling fish, I have discovered it tastes even better when it is subjected to quite high and intense, rather than gentle heat. Fillets, flat and spilt fish are generally placed about two inches from the source of heat. If they are not skinned, place them skin side down. Avoid turning them, but it is advisable to baste them frequently during the cooking period. If you are broiling thick fish steaks or large fish, place the rack about 6 inches away from the source of the heat. They will take longer to cook and you should allow 5 or 6 minutes for each side. Melted butter, lemon wedges and parsley will do nicely for garnishing broiled fish.

SPICY SHRIMP ON SKEWERS

Serves 4

For a tangy accompaniment to the peppery shrimp, add fresh pineapples wedges to the grill, alongside the shrimp during the last 5 minutes of cooking.

700 grams fresh or frozen large shrimp in shells (thawed, if frozen)

½ cup fresh pineapple juice, add some sugar if need be

2 --- 3 tablespoons, finely chopped green chilies

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons grated gingerroot or ½ teaspoons ground ginger

½ teaspoon white pepper





Thaw shrimp, if frozen. For the marinade, combine the pineapple juice, green chilies, garlic, gingerroot and the white pepper. Peel and devein the shrimp and place the shrimp in a plastic bag that is set in a shallow dish. Add the marinade and seal the bag. Turn the shrimp and ensure that it is well coated. Chill for a couple of hours or more, turning, now and again. Remove the shrimp from the bag, reserving the marinade. Thread it on five metal skewers and grill on an uncovered grill directly, over medium coals for about 8 minutes or until he shrimps turn opaque, turning skewers once and brushing with the marinade. To grill by indirect heat: Arrange preheated coals around a drip pan in a covered grill. Test for medium heat above the pan and place the skewers on the grill over the drip pan. Cover and grill for 8 – 10 minutes, or until the shrimp turn opaque, brushing occasionally with the marinade.

SALMON WITH CUCUMBER HORSERADISH SAUCE

Serves 4

Nile perch (Lates niloticus) is an excellent substitute for fresh salmon and in case you have leftovers, no sweat. Just combine the flaked chilled salmon/Nile Perch with the leftover sauce for a delicious fish salad or a sandwich filling.

4 200g fresh or frozen salmon steaks, cut into 1 inch thick slices.

½ cup finely chopped cucumber

2 tablespoons mayonnaise or your favorite salad dressing

2 tablespoons plain yogurt

1 teaspoon prepared horseradish

2 tablespoons Blue band or butter, melted

1 teaspoon snipped fresh dill

Cucumber slices, halved (optional)

Fresh dill for garnishment





Thaw the fish, if it is frozen. To make the sauce, in a small bowl combine the cucumber, mayonnaise or salad dressing, yogurt and the horseradish. Cover and chill, set aside until serving time. Combine the Blue band or butter with the dill and the snipped fresh dill and put it aside. Grill the fish on the greased rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium coals for about 8 – 12 minutes or just until the fish begins to flake easily, turning once and brushing occasionally with the butter mixture. Serve the fish with the sauce and if desired, garnish with the cucumber slices and the fresh dill. To grill by indirect heat: Arrange preheated coals around a drip pan in a covered grill, Test for medium heat above pan. Place the fish steaks on a greased grill over drip pan. Cover and grill for 8 to 12 minutes or just until the fish easily begins to flake, tuning once and brushing occasionally with the dill mixture.



