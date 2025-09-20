These pancakes make a breakfast treat that is filling and delicious.

Ingredients (for the pancake)

100g (8 tbsp) all-purpose flour

15g (1 tbsp) butter, melted & cooled

2 eggs, beate & 1 cup of milk

Cooking oil & ¼ tsp salt

Mushroom and cheese sauce

250g mushrooms, chopped

2 peeled tomatoes

Black pepper, Aromat

2½ tbsp of butter 35g all-purpose flour

500ml milk

50g finely grated cheese

Method

Make the sauce by heating 2 tbsp butter and frying the mushrooms until tender. Add the tomatoes, ½ tsp black pepper and Aromat to taste. Cook stirring until everything is cooked.

In another saucepan, melt 35g (2½ tbsp) butter, add 35g flour and stir over low heat for 2-3 minutes, without letting the mixture colour. Remove from the heat and gradually add the milk, stirring all the time. Return to moderate heat and stir until the sauce boils and thickens. Reduce the heat and simmer stirring for 1-2 minutes. Stir in the mushroom mixture and bring to the boil stirring. Remove from the heat and stir in 50g cheese until melted. Season to taste with Aromat.

Make the pancakes by sieving together 100g flour and the salt in a bowl. Add the eggs, melted butter and half the milk. Mix well, gradually adding in the rest of the milk and beating vigourously to make a smooth, thin, bubbly batter. Season to taste with Aromat.

Heat enough oil to coat the bottom of a frying pan with a thin layer of oil. Give the pancake batter a good stir and pour in just enough batter to thinly cover the base of the frying pan (about 2-3 tbsp). Tilt and rotate the frying pan, to cover the base evenly with the batter.

Cook over medium heat until the pancake is set and golden underneath. Fip it over and cook the other side until golden.

Fill the pancakes with a little of the heated mushroom sauce, roll them up and sprinkle with the extra cheese before serving.