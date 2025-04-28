Chef Sam triumphs at Chef Versus

Foodies and whisky connoisseurs were treated to a sizzling culinary adventure, as two incredibly talented meat masters; Chef Sam Muhumuza and Chef Nziza Rurangirwa competed for bragging rights, at the 7th edition of the Chef Versus held at Salama Springs, Bugolobi on Friday evening. It was a completely different setting and refreshing change from the usual fine dining format.

Instead of the typical sensualist fare, guests were treated to a celebration of meat, expertly prepared by Chef Nziza of Pitmasters UG, and Chef Sam of The Meat Guy.

The two being famous for their mastery of a mix of grilling, barbecuing, and slow pit cooking, there had to be one winner and at the end of it all, Chef Sam from Meat Guy, was crowned the winner, walking home with Shs1m cash prize and a bottle of The Singleton 18 Year Old, after securing 105 votes.

BBQ enthusiasts. PHOTO/ISAAC SSEJJOMBWE

Chef Nziza, on the other hand, got 75 votes, and bagged Shs500,000. Muhumuza, who loves to refer to himself as a ‘BBQ enthusiast,’ rather than a chef, attributed his victory to his “deep love for fire and flavour.” “I am grateful to God for bringing us all here and for this opportunity.

I have worked for many of you guys and I do not take that for granted. This has been such a wonderful experience in my career. I have learnt from Nziza, I have positively taken feedback from many of you, but most importantly, I am grateful for this victory,” he said. His win was even more special, considering the challenging format of the evening.

Some of the cuties that enjoyed the food and cocktails. PHOTO/ISAAC SSEJJOMBWE

Each of the 100 guests sat down to a blind six-course meal, whereby each chef crafted and plated a unique three-course menu. Simply put, each chef prepped 300 plates for each course; the starter, the entree and the dessert.

Guests sampled the dishes without knowing who had prepared which, and later voted for the most delicious option; Team A or Team B. The reveal of the winning chef added an exciting twist to an already flavourful evening.

Chef Sam from Meat Guy. PHOTO/ISAAC SSEJJOMBWE

Chef Nziza, ever gracious, said: “It was an amazing experience. I was really happy to put forward something delicious, something different from what you typically get out there. Thank you all.” Both chefs brought their A-game at this edition that had Singleton as partners, truly showcasing what it means to be meat masters. It was an innovative and unforgettable celebration of flavour, fire, and finesse. The entertainment was equally on point as DJ Anselm and the Double Black band set the tone for the evening, with great, relatable music.

Essie’s voice was as mesmerizing as ever, captivating the crowd, before DJ Kas Baby took over and lit up the after-party.