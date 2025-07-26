Cinnamon scented chickpea, lentil soup. Anyone?

Soup is the most versatile and varied dish on any menu and once you get the hang on them, you can dazzle your friends with an endless array of them, the likes of few have seen or tasted. Best of all, you will have loads and loads of recipes from which to choose, making you as proud as punch! Soups can be made from every type of food viz.

fruit, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish or game. Owing to its tremendous versatility, soup can be uncooked, yup you heard that right, and cold to provide a warming start to a chilly evening as we have been experiencing lately. A soup can be served as a starter, become a snack that is served in a mug with crusty French bread or good old fashioned salted bread, or last but not least it may be fashioned into so chunky and thickness wherein it becomes a meal unto itself.





The choice of ingredients can be exotic, rare and unusual and may be dear, such as lobster for special occasions but don’t despair; you can always go the general happiness route and choose less expensive ingredients such as root vegetables or dried beans which can results in an equally delicious and amazing soup. The combinations of textures, flavours and colours are endless and legion, By the way, to avoid being gauche, soup is eaten and never drank!

This thick lentil and vegetable soup that is flavoured with ginger and cinnamon, varies from village to village and town to town. It is believed to have originated from a semolina gruel that the Berbers prepared to warm themselves during the cold winters in the Atlas Mountains. Over the centuries, it has been adapted and refined with spices and tomatoes from the New World.

SERVES EIGHT

INGREDIENTS

30 – 45ml/2 – 3 tbsp smen or olive oil

2 onions, halved and sliced

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 tbsp crushed garlic

1½ teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

A pinch of saffron threads (if available)

2 x 400g/14oz can chopped tomatoes

1 teaspoon caster sugar

175g/ ¾ cup brown or green lentils, sorted and rinsed

About 8 cups of meat or vegetable stock or water

1 generous cup dried chickpeas, soaked overnight, drained and boiled until tender

A small bunch of cilantro, chopped

A small bunch of parsley, chopped

Sal and pepper to taste

For the buns

½ teaspoon dried yeast

300g/3 cups Supreme white bread flour

A pinch of salt

1 cup milk

1 egg yolk, stirred with a little milk

METHOD

Make the fennel and honey bun. Dissolve the yeast in about 1 tablespoon lukewarm water. Sift the flour and salt into a bowl. Make a well in the center and add the dissolved yeast, honey and fennel seeds. Gradually pour in the milk, using your hands to work it into the flour along with the honey and yeast, until the mixture forms a dough--- if the dough becomes too sticky to handle add a bit more water to the flour.

Turn the dough put on to a floured surface and knead well for about 10 minutes, until it becomes smooth and elastic. Flour the surface under the dough and cover it with a damp cloth, then leave the dough to rise until it has doubled in size. Preheat the oven to 230dC/450dF/Gas mark 8. Grease two baking sheets. Divide the dough into 8 balls. On a floured surface, flatten the balls of dough with the palms of your hand, then place them on a baking sheet.

Brush the tops of the buns with egg yolk and the bake for about 15 minutes, until they have risen slightly and sound hollow when tapped underneath. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. To make the soup, heat the smen or olive oil in a large pan and add the onions and stir over low heat until they become translucent which should take about ten minutes. Add the garlic, ginger, turmeric, cinnamon and saffron and then the tomatoes and a little sugar, Stir in the lentils and pour in the stock or water.

Bring the liquid to a boil and then reduce the heat, cover and simmer for about 30 minutes or until the lentils become tender. Stir in the cooked chickpeas and the beans, bring back to the boil, cover and simmer for a further 10 – 15 minutes. Stir in the fresh herbs and season the soup to taste. Just before serving, taste and correct seasoning and serve piping hot with the fennel and honey buns.



