Dishes that are quick, easy and tasty for the busy wife

With hectic schedules, getting dinner on the table during the week Monday through Friday is a challenging task for any housewife. With a bit of planning before going to work, you will be surprised how you can come up with some dazzling meals within a relatively short time. Angel Hair Pasta with grilled vegetables

A convenience Parmesan pasta dinner gets trapped with boneless sautéed chicken planned over grilled vegetables of your preference. Angel hair pasta, aka Capelllini, is thin variety of pasta that are extra thin and are made of long thin strands.

Serves 4 Prep and cook time under 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 cups reserved cooked vegetables. You can use large carrots, yellow squash, medium zucchini, red and green peppers, onions and Portobello mushrooms. 400 g chicken breasts or chicken fillet

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cloves mashed garlic

1 tablespoon crushed ginger

1 package angel hair pasta with Parmesan cheese sauce plus ingredients to make the pasta

About a ¼ cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese

METHOD:

Cut chicken crosswise into thin strips and heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the chicken, salt and black pepper, garlic and ginger. Cook and stir over medium heat for 5 – 7 minutes or until the chicken is no longer pink and then add the grilled vegetables until they are heated. 2. In the meantime, prepare the pasta with the cheese sauce according to the package. Arrange the pasta on a serving plate and top with the vegetable mixture before adding the grated Parmesan cheese. Serve with warm sourdough bread and apple wedges.

Roast chicken and garlic

Serves 4

Prep time 25 minutes while cook time is 1 hour, 30 minutes to1 hour 45 minutes.

INGREDIENTS:

1 Roasting chicken (about 3 kg)

2 whole heads garlic, unpeeled

1 small bunch whole fresh parsley divided

Salt and pepper to taste

½ teaspoon paprika

1 medium carrot

1 stalk celery

METHOD:

Preheat the oven to 400dFh and remove the chicken from the wrapping and discard. Set aside until ready to use





Slice off the top quarter of each garlic head to expose the garlic cloves, Separate the cloves and discard the loose peppery skin but do not peel them. Place a dozen or so cloves in the cavity of the chicken. Snip enough parsley to make one tablespoon and set aside. Place the remaining parsley in the cavity of the chicken and tie the ends of the legs together using a piece of cotton string. Rub the outside of the chicken with salt, pepper and paprika.





Coarsely chop the carrot and celery and place in a rectangular baking pan (baker).Place the chicken over the vegetables and lift the wing tips up toward the neck and then tuck under the back. Sprinkle the remaining garlic cloves around the chicken.





Cover the baking pan with aluminum foil or a cover and bake the chicken for an hour and 15 minutes. Using oven mitts, carefully remove the cover or foil and continue baking for 15 – 30 minutes until the meat thermometer registers 180d F in the meaty part and the juices run clear. Remove the chicken and let stand for about 10 minutes before carving.





In the meantime, remove the garlic cloves and wrap 6 of them in some foil and refrigerate them for later use. Using a small colander, strain the juices from the baking pan into a small colander bowl and discard the vegetables. Skim the fat from the juices and throw them away and add the skimmed juices to the mashed garlic in the saucepan. Bring to a boil and stir in the reserved tablespoon of the chopped parsley. Carve the chicken into thin slices and serve the sauce with the chicken.



