Enjoy goat meat pilau

Ingredients (Serves 6)

1Kg, lean, boneless, goat meat

Two 500ml mugs long-grain rice

4 medium-size onions

5 large cloves garlic

4cm piece fresh ginger

3 medium-size tomatoes

4 spring onion bulbs and leaves

1 small bunch fresh coriander and 1 tsp pilau masala

5 cardamom pods, 3 cloves

1 tsp salt

Cooking oil

Method

Wash the rice four times, drain and spread on a large tray to dry out. Slice the onions and finely chop the tomatoes, spring onion bulbs and leaves and the coriander. Mince the garlic and ginger. Grind the cardamom pods and cloves. Chop the goat meat into medium-size cubes and salt it.

Heat 2 tbsp oil over medium heat in a deep saucepan. Add the ground cardamom and cloves and cook stirring for a few seconds. Add the onions and brown them being careful not to burn them. Pour in enough water to barely cover the onions, add the garlic and ginger and cook stirring for a few minutes.

Add the goat meat and pilau masala. Cook stirring adding a little more water, whenever necessary, until the meat is tender. Meanwhile, boil a kettle of water.

Add the coriander and spring onions and cook stirring for a few minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook stirring, adding a little water to prevent burning, until the tomatoes are cooked. Measure the cooking liquid in the saucepan and top it up with enough hot water to make 4 mugs. Add the rice to the beef mixture and stir well. Pour in the hot water mixture, give everything a good stir, bring to a boil and then reduce the heat to very low. Cook covered until the rice is cooked.

Put the rice on a large serving platter, fluff it up and evenly distribute the pieces of meat. Serve with a fresh vegetable salad.