Exciting Easter recipes you prepare within an hour

Easter is a time for friends and relatives to get together and invariably where there is company, good food is expected. Ergo, rather than the strait laced conventional Easter recipes, I have decided to come up with a potpourri of real meals that can be prepared and ready to eat within an hour. One or two might work for you; they are always good to have around.

By mixing fresh produce with canned, dried or frozen food in tasty and innovative ways, you will be amazed at the dishes that you can produce within no time of which to speak. However, it goes without saying that a well-stocked pantry are essential when time and speed are of the essence.

Honey Glazed Drumsticks

Serves 4

Brush the honey mustard glaze over the drumsticks only during the last 10 minutes of grilling. This allows for a generous coating while at the same time keeping the drumsticks from burning.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons Dijon style mustard

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons finely shredded yellow orange peel

8 chicken drumsticks (about 1 kg)

Lemon wedges and fresh parsley for garnishment

Garlic salt and black pepper

Method:

Season the drumsticks with garlic salt and pepper and set aside. Grill chicken on an uncovered grill directly over medium coals for about 15 minutes.

Turn chicken and grill for 20 or 30 minutes more or until it is tender and no longer pink and remember to brush during the last 10 minutes.

Alternatively, you can grill them in an air fryer or a regular oven. When ready to serve, garnish with lemon wedges and parsley.

Grilled French bread

Makes 8 to 10 servings

Ingredients

¼ cup margarine or butter

2 tablespoons snipped fresh parsley

2 cloves minced garlic

Ground Cayenne pepper if you so wish

¼ cup Parmesan cheese

1 standard size unsliced French bread

Method:

In a medium size frying pan, combine the margarine or butter, parsley, garlic and if you are using the Cayenne pepper.

Heat over medium heat until they have melted, making sure that the heat is not too hot or else they will burn.

Stir in the Parmesan cheese and cut the French bread in half lengthwise. Place the bread, cut side down, on an uncovered grill directly over medium coals.

Grill for about two minutes or until toasted. Turn cut side up. Brush with the butter mixture and grill for a couple more minutes. When you are ready to serve, cut into 2-inch slices.

Tarragon Chicken Breast Salad

Serves 6

Ingredients

2 tablespoons good quality salad oil

2 tablespoons tarragon flavored vinegar

1 tablespoon snipped fresh tarragon, crushed or 1 teaspoon dried tarragon crushed

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cloves minced garlic

1 kg of deboned breast of chicken

250 ml plain yogurt

6 cups torn romaine lettuce or mixed greens

2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms

2 cups broccoli flowerets

1 large red onion, thinly sliced

Method:

To make the marinade, combine the oil, vinegar, tarragon, salt and pepper, and place the chicken breast in a plastic bag that is big enough to accommodate them.

Add 2 or 3 tablespoons of the marinade and coat the chicken breast and seal the bag. Chill for at least 2 hours but no more than 24 hours in the fridge.

For the dressing, stir together the reserved marinade and yogurt, cover and chill until serving time. Remove the chicken from the bag reserving the marinade.

Grill the chicken breasts on an uncovered grill, directly over medium coals for around 6 minutes. Turn the chicken and brush with the marinade and grill for 6 to 9 minutes or until tender and no longer pink. Allow to cool before slicing the chicken breasts. I

n a bowl combine the romaine lettuce or mixed salad greens, mushrooms, broccoli and the sliced onion.

Toss to mix and divide the salad leaves among 6 salad plates and serve with the dressing.

South Seas pineapple

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 medium size pineapple

1 tablespoon melted sweet butter

1 tablespoon brown sugar

½ teaspoon good quality curry powder

½ cup plain yogurt

2 tablespoons toasted coconut flakes

Method:

Cut the pineapple crosswise into ¾ inch slices. Stir together the butter, brown sugar and curry powder.

Grill the pineapple slices on an uncovered grill directly over medium heat for 6 to 8 minutes or until thoroughly heated through, turning once and brushing once or twice with the butter mixture.

When you are ready to serve, cut the slices into half. Serve warm topped with yogurt and the coconut flakes.

Mouthwatering stuffed eggplants. Savour some grilled French bread.

Stuffed Eggplant

Serves 4

The perfect accompaniment with either chicken or any other meat of your choice. These eggplant shells, brimming with mushrooms, sweet pepper and tomato will leave your guests dazzled at your inventiveness.

Ingredients

1 large eggplant

1 cup diced fresh mushrooms

½ cup chopped green sweet pepper

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon grated ginger

1 tablespoon mixed herbs

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium tomato chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup finely shredded or grated Parmesan cheese

Method:

Cut the eggplant in half, lengthwise. Using a grapefruit knife, gently hollow out the eggplant, leaving a ¼ inch thick shell.

Chop the pulp and set aside.

In a large frying pan, add some oil and sauté the mushrooms, green pepper, onion, garlic, ginger, mixed herbs and the eggplant pulp over medium heat until the mixture is almost tender.

Stir in the salt and pepper and the tomato and continue cooking until the tomatoes are cooked.

Taste and correct seasoning before spooning the mixture into the eggplant shells. Sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese. Tear two 18x24 inch pieces of heavy duty foil paper.

Fold each piece in half to make two double thickness of foil that should measure around 18x12 inches.

Place an eggplant half on each. Bring up two opposite edges of each foil and seal with a double fold. Then fold the remaining ends to completely enclose eggplant halves, leaving enough space for steam to build up and evaporate.