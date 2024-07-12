Explore eclectic and attractive menu at Kabira Country Club

Country clubs are most commonly situated in the outskirts and there is a good reason for this. First, they require substantial grounds for outdoor activities and what would a country club be without a golf club, where the high and mighty club members cut deals, while getting a chance to exercise their legs?

And for the record or the non-golfers, an 18-course golf course is around 8.5km, which for those who walk measuring steps, is equivalent to approximately 11,000 steps.

Incidentally, the first known country club was founded in Brookline, Massachusetts back in 1882. Currently the United States boasts of having almost 10,000 country clubs, which offer wonderful golf courses, as well as being fertile ground for talking shop and raking up business deals.

The cost of joining a country club in the US can vary widely based on factors such as location, amenities, as well as exclusivity. As a rule of thumb, initiation fees can range from a few thousand dollars to several hundred thousand and that would be exclusive of the mandatory annual dues.

Back in the year 2001, when real estate mogul Sudhir Ruparelia built Kabira Country Club, it was unrivalled in terms of amenities and scope, with first class dining, as well as an expansive bar with multiple television sets.

This made it a perfect spot for sports lovers with ample, secure parking and easy accessibility. It has an Olympic size swimming pool, a state-of-the-art gym, first class accommodation and the only noticeable item missing was the golf course.

Nevertheless, one would not be chastised for calling it a country club within the city and without membership fees, save for the gym and the swimming pool.

Sudhir ensures the club gets a regular face lift, which includes tossing out old furniture, new linen and interior décor. The idea is to give the club a modern and glitzy touch at all times.

We have dined at Kabira Country Club on numerous occasions and one thing that one can always be assured of, is the consistency in terms of the quality of food and services.

On a recent visit, I was tempted to check out the smoked pork belly with apple and crackling, rarely seen or served in Kampala and one of the reasons for its absence is scarcity caused by supply and demand.

Of course, another reason is the relative lack of culinary adventure by local chefs, who like to play it safe and give us the standard runners.

For pork lovers, I wholeheartedly recommend this item, which is lovingly slow-roasted, so that the fat renders and cooks the belly confit style in its own juice.

The result? Assuredly juicy, incredibly tender and yet still sliceable meat crowned with the most amazing crispy crackling of your life. Ambrosia fit for the Gods.

For vegetarians, who fancy more than the commonplace beans or fresh peas, the fabulous Moroccan Mezze Platter is ideal and impressive and a beautiful spread indeed of Mediterranean offerings viz. tzatziki, falafel, hummus, marinated peppers, olives, fruits and vegetables.

Now you may be thinking that with such a high fluting menu, what about the simpler foods such as steaks, grilled chicken and pizzas? No worries! They are available along with the quintessential bangers and mash, as well as fish and chips.

My overall take on the Kabira Country Club menu is that they have come up with a doable eclectic and attractive menu which caters for a wide range of customers, while at the same time not being overblown as is the wont of some of these Kampala restaurant menus. The serving staff are attentive and well versed with the menu and food arrives in good time, well plated and tasty.





Place: Kabira Country Club

Address: Plot 63 Old Kira Road

Smoke-Free Zone: Applicable

Recommended items: Smoked pork belly with apple and crackling

Service: Good

Ambience: Ideal for that alfresco setting on a hot day

Open: Daily till late

Menu: Soups and salads, appetisers, Mains: viz. fish and chips, bangers and mash, slow cooked bouef bourguignon, Victoria catch, Kuku wa nazi, make your own pizza, tandoori chicken, chicken or beef burger, TLC, grilled pork chops, sticky pork ribs, Moroccan Mezze platter, ginger and honey glazed pork medallion, etc.

The Crowd: Divers patrons from the hotel and middle class Ugandans and expats.

The Bar: An assortment of wines and drinks from which to choose including healthy juices

The damage: Expect to pay at least Shs150,000 for a couple including drinks each

Sound level: Good

Rating: Not to be missed

Parking: Available and very secure

If you go: They are open every day

RATINGS: Not to be missed, worth a visit, OK/so so, don’t waste your time.