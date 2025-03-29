Finger food from Ottoman empire can be served hot or cold

Tabbouleh is a Levantine mezze salad that is distinguished by the bulgur wheat that gives this classic Arab salad its delicious nuttiness.

Another feature that gives it an interesting twist, is the fact that it is not cooked. The bulgur is simply soaked in cold water (drinking water) to which tomatoes, fresh herbs and lemon juice are added to the flavour.

Mezze (mazza, meze, mezzah, mezzeh or mezza, depending where it's served), is a style of eating that's popular in the Eastern Mediterranean, North Africa, the Balkans, Western Asia, and the Middle East.

Related Slake your thirst this Yuletide with these top Quenchers Dining



This includes countries such as Greece, Turkey, Egypt, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Lebanon Iran, Dubai, Armenia et al. In these regions, mezze is a mixture of small plates often filled with bite-sized foods, dips such as hummus, tabbouleh, baba ganoush, flatbreads, salads, and finger foods such as stuffed, tiny cured fish, hard cheeses, and meatballs. Unlike the popular tapas, which originate from Spain that are served as an appetizer or bar food, mezze is more akin to the Scandinavian smorgasbord in the sense that the entire meal is made up of small plates. When dining out, there is no set course from which to choose.

For centuries, Mezze has been a staple all over the Middle East and the Mediterranean, but didn't originate in one specific area. Rather, it evolved as a way for these regions to interact over a meal without worrying about portions or plating individual entrees. The eater simply takes what they want and puts it on their own plate, often going back for more. This also allows guests to drop in and not worry about interrupting a formal dinner, or leave early without missing any of the food. Because these dishes are quick to put together, mezze is often served for impromptu get-togethers. No matter where mezze is eaten, it's common to feature both hot and cold foods, which might include a regional variation of hummus, tabbouleh (bulgur wheat, fresh parsley and mint salad), babaganoush), or dolma (stuffed vine leaves), along with various olives and meat and/or vegetable kebabs. Each country has specialties, such as tulum cheese in Turkey, kufteh (herbed meatballs) in Iran, and taramosalata (roe spread) in Greece. A Bulgarian cured meat called elena fillet is very popular. In Lebanon, you'll also find kibbeh, a cracked bulgur wheat croquette and kafta, a type of meatball often served as a kebab.

Often mezze is compared to tapas, but while both types of foods are served as a spread of small plates and finger foods, they aren't eaten the same way. Spanish tapas are meant to inspire the appetite and are eaten often as bar food before the main meal. Mezze, on the other hand, is a complete meal unto itself and has a much wide variety.

Tapas on the other hand which are unique to Spain, which often feature roasted and salted nuts, olives, ham croquettes, patatas bravas (fried potatoes), grilled octopus, hard Spanish cheeses, slices of cured meat like chorizo, and pan con tomate , also known as tomato toast. Mezze has fewer fried options and usually consists of more dips like hummus and baba ganoush, fresh pita or flatbread, kebabs, dolmas, herb-filled salads, olives, fresh cheeses, and cured fish and meat et al.

There is no usual flow to the serving of a mezze spread; the dishes come out as they are ready. Frequently, this means dips and cold plates come out first, followed by the hot foods and bread. Mezze can be made up of just a few, or dozens of dishes, depending on what's available and the size of the dining party. These are the main items you'll find in mezze spreads, though each region has its own specialties and spice nuances. A mezze spread often includes at least one salad.

In Iran and Persian cooking, there is fattoush a simple salad of greens, tomatoes, and fried pieces of khubz, a type of pita bread. Piyaz is a Turkish dish made with beans, onions, sumac, and parsley. Many countries have a version of tabbouleh, featuring a lot of fresh parsley, lemon, bulger, tomato, mint, onion, and spices. There's also Mediterranean za'atar salad made with fresh za’atar olives, and cut tomatoes. The bread served as mezze is mostly flat and round yeast-leavened breads. The most popular is pita, which has been around for 4’000 years. From Turkey comes lavas, a thin and puffed bread often served hot. Some regions serve lavash, another thin leavened flatbread that's shaped into large ovals and folded.

On the savory side are breads such as burek or bourekas stuffed pastry popular in Turkey, Israel, and throughout the Middle East also called stuffed grape leaves, dolmades, tolma, and yebra, are a popular mezze item and consist mostly of grape leaves stuffed with rice, onion, and parsley. This finger food hails from the Ottoman Empire and can be served hot or cold. Falafel too, can end up on a mezze platter, often as little balls perfect for popping in your mouth. The Cyprus unpenned semi-hard cheese halloumi is another popular item, and it's served grilled and sliced.

Tabbouleh:

•Serves 8 to 12 servings

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ cups fine grain bulgur or cracked wheat or you can use quinoa or brown rice

• Juice of two medium size lemon

• 1 bunch parley

• 3 tbsp chopped fresh mint

• 4 – 5 chopped spring onions

• 1 medium size seeded and diced green pepper

• Salt and black pepper to taste

• 2 large ripe tomatoes, diced

• Pitted black olives for garnishment

• ½ cup olive oil, or to taste

Put the bulgur wheat in a large mixing bowl and add enough water to cover the wheat. Let stand for two hours, or until softened. The bulgur wheat will expand to three or four times its original size.

Drain and squeeze with your hands to remove excess water and spread on kitchen paper towel to completely dry the bulgur wheat.

Place the bulgur wheat in a large bowl and add the lemon juice, vinegar, the olive oil and salt and pepper. Allow to stand for a couple of hours so as to develop and absorb all the flavors.

Add the chopped parsley, spring onions, pepper and mix well. Garnish with the diced tomatoes and olives. Just before serving, taste and correct seasoning.



