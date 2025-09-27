Nothing can prepare someone for the level of exhaustion and elation that accompanies the early days of parenthood. However, helping stock a friend’s freezer with delicious, nourishing dishes that need just a few minutes in the oven or microwave can be a big relief and a sign of TLC. A few handy tips to bear in mind: Before whipping up a freezer feast for friends, make sure there is room in their freezer. For recipes that serve more than two, consider preparing half to eat soon and packaging the other half to be frozen and eaten at a later date.

Alternatively, you can divide a six-serving recipe into three meals by packing them in three two-serving containers. Use containers you do not need returned, and label them with the dish’s name, instructions and maybe a little note — something like “You are doing great, Dad!” or “What a lucky kid to have you as a mom.”

Becoming a parent is a wild, and at times, lonely road. A little Post-it pep talk can go a long way. We are indebted to an Artic explorer for the following Eskimo recipe for a frozen dinner: “Kill and gut a medium size walrus. Net several flocks of small migrating birds and remove one specific feather from each wing.

Store birds whole in the interior of the walrus. Sew up the walrus and freeze. Two years or so later, find the cache-----if you can-----notify clan of a feast, partially thaw the walrus. Slice and serve.” Simplicity itself.

Simple too are the mechanics of home-freezing, a comparatively easy method of food preservation which has been advertised as all things to all cooks in the Western world. Here in Uganda, folks generally loathe eating frozen meat and all too often, butchers are reluctant to sell meat that has been frozen, since their customers more often than not avoid such a product. Believe it or not, many a frozen-food enthusiast will not hesitate to toss any type of food into the poor freezer and complain when they get less than much anticipated stellar results.

Frozen foods can be preserved by freezing more successfully than in any other way, but quality produce comes out only if quality produce goes in. The choice of food should be given quick and careful preparation. They must be sealed in moisture and vapour proof wrappings and kept at constant zero or lower temperatures during the period of storage. Temperatures that fluctuate above and below zero will draw moisture, resulting in loss of quality and nutritive value. Food must be thawed and cooked. Meats, fish, poultry, fruits and precooked foods readily freeze. Not known to many, bread freezes wonderfully and in a blind tasting between fresh and frozen, none would be the wiser. Vegetables due to the necessity of blanching, require both more time and care.

The economics of keeping a well-stocked freezer presents what I have often heard referred to as a “mooty” point. Unless you are a strong-willed planner and dispenser, it may lead to waste and extravagance. When faced with a purely domestic crisis, it is a great temptation to use that prime cut of meat that you had planned and reserved for company. As for children, who can restrain them for their unbridled love of drawing on the seemingly unlimited freezer resources of ice cream and desserts.

It is often only by sharp-eyed planning and husbanding of supplies and (if it were possible) raising your own meat and vegetables that you fully appreciate a freezers potential for peace of mind and cash savings. You may also profit, as with fresh vegetables and fruits or meat and poultry specials. Nevertheless, be weary and avoid meat and poultry specials. Also look out for bargain frozen foods that have been stored a long time; for obvious reasons, they will lack a full complement of vitamins and flavour. After all is said and done, the freezer is not meant for misery hoarding. It must be managed on an overall, continuously dynamic shifting plan-----a seasonal plan---- that is geared to your family’s needs and preferences. Keep it stocked with favourites so that the family will be kept in suspense and continue to ask: “What’s thawing!”

Space estimates differ, depending on family appetites, but a minimum of approximately one cubic metre per person is average, if you plan for a turnover every six months. Neither overload your freezer nor add at one time, more than 1.5 kg for each cubic meter of freezer space during any 24 hour period. Either procedure will cause the temperature to rise and damage the food that you are storing. Until the new packages are frozen, unless the manufacturer directs otherwise, keep them against the freezer plates or the walls of the freezer. Naturally there are exceptions to the rule which would apply to sandwiches and baked items, which, if placed there, attract moisture.

These should be placed on other frozen packages away from the walls. Regarding defrosting of freezers, there are very few freezers that require defrosting since the majority that are available on the market are frost free. Quality cannot be created in the freezing process itself. It is sometimes lost even though well-fed animals, and fruits and vegetables from the soils are used. Time and conditions of harvest or slaughter are also factors to reckon with. Crops are prime when they have sunshine just before maturing. Undue rain before harvest may cause the entire pack to turnout mediocre. The retention of nutritional values and flavors depends on the speed with which food can be processed after harvesting.

From then on it must be kept at such favourable temperature that microbial and enzymatic activities are held to a minimum. Should they have begun before freezing, the freezing process will not destroy the resultant contamination but only arrest it temporally. Therefore, you are courting danger to allow perishable frozen foods to thaw for any length of time prior to cooking. The transfer of frozen packages from retail store to freezer must be effected with all reasonable dispatch and haste.

Any frozen food stored in the ice cube compartment of the fridge ought to be used within a few days, as the temperature range in this section is between -12.222 d Celsius and -3.889 d Celsius in most fridges and not the required -17.778 d Celsius or minus of a freezer. You will find a host of frozen items in many supermarkets such as Carrefour. Among them are potatoes and other watery foods processed with recently developed technology that removes harmful excess moisture. However, such freeze dry vacuum processing is beyond the scope of the home freeing equipment presently available.

Beware of using the freezer for certain foods viz. gelatin. On the whole, most cooked food can safely be frozen, but some do not justify the amount of processing required. Always balance the original prep time against the time that it takes to prepare properly for freezing, and omit quick boils, quick cooking pastas or quick sautés. Nowadays, freezing techniques have become very sophisticated, practical and useful and with proper care and attention, freezing food can be a godsend in the family.



