Golden Tulip Canaan, Summit Restaurant

As a matter of interest, today there are currently 125 restaurants holding a Michelin rating in the UK and Ireland. This figure represents 11 percent of the establishments listed in the Michelin Guide.

There are many challenges one faces in opening an upscale restaurant in Kampala least of which would be location, location, location and this is before factoring rent, equipment, workers etc.

It helps when you already have a well-established four-star property in the upscale Nakasero area code and all the more so when the restaurant was already built and at the time of opening, several years ago but awaiting the right time to operationalise the venture.

The Golden Tulip Hotel has been around for a good seven years and has deservedly established itself as a well-respected four-star property and sometime last year, they decided that now was the opportune time to embark on setting up Summit Restaurant and one can only wonder as why this didn’t happen sooner!

Without having to spend a king’s ransom in setting up the place and perched on the 10th floor, the venue offers an exquisite rooftop dining experience guaranteed to scintillate your palate as you indulge in the rich flavours of wondrous Mediterranean and Italian fare reminiscent of the days of Mamba Point when Guido Nortari would weave his magic wand creating memorable Italian cuisine which to this day is still remembered with nostalgia.

Of late, whenever the occasion for good dining comes up and the mood is continental, the choice for many of us is unanimous; The Summit Restaurant by a long shot. Granted that food is the raison d’etre for any eating joint, ambiance is an integral part of the deal and must be considered.

The dining room at the Summit is arranged in a superbly low key tasteful and romantic setting, fully air-conditioned offering dim lighting and tastefully decorated able to accommodate two score and then some.

Yes it goes without saying that the food is on a sublime level and never disappoints. Naturally there are linen napkins and cutlery with a generous heft, then the ultimate outlandish thing to do would be to book the entire place for that very special once in a year event.

For a lady mad about her boyfriend or husband, privacy exclusivity being of necessity, wishing to splurge on a memorable anniversary surprise or on his birthday, if money is no object, why not reserve the whole place? When it comes to the food, the choices are a legion. For the neophyte I suggest the deep fried mozzarella in sun dried tomato or the smoked salmon fillet with fresh arugula.

From the world of pasta there is that quintessential and iconic favourite from northern Italy, Fettuccine Chicken Alfredo and as for the vegetarian, how about the meatless spaghetti carbonara or the penne al gorgonzola? There is also a pizza corner offering a half dozen or so from which to choose including the unusual calzone which is the folded pizza stuffed with mozzarella, ham, mushroom and olives. Needless to say, the real deal in any dining establishment are the mains. Wisely, they have included a couple of non-fancy continental runners such as grilled lamb or pork chops and the lobster thermidor. The rest of the items are the more upbeat and traditional Italian items such as the chicken cordon bleu or the steak with gorgonzola sauce.

I also observed the parmigiana di melanzane (eggplant parmesan slices layered with melted cheese). If you order the grilled mixed seafood salad be prepared to wait since it is prepared from scratch and chances are the fish is frozen and hence has to be defrosted. I tried it and it was worth the wait.

Comprising grilled half lobster, shrimps, calamari and fish filet it was outstanding. No place of this stature would be complete without mention of the wine on offer. The top shelf red would be the Signore Giuseppe while the less expensive Zonin Cabernet. As for the wine there is the Pinot Grigio and the less pricy Zonin Soave.

As Phiona Owori, public relations and marketing manager of The Golden Tulip Canaan, Kampala so rightly points out, this is culinary theatre of the most delectable kind. The Summit Restaurant offers the epitome of culinary excellence where each dish is crafted with passion and precision ensuring that your evening forever remains a memorable experience.

Place: Summit Restaurant by Golden Tulip Canaan

Address: Kafu Road, opposite Fairway Hotel

Smoke-Free Zone: Strictly disallowed

Recommended items: If you are a seafood devotee the grilled mixed seafood salad fits the bill

Menu: Salad: Grilled octopus, smoked salmon filet with fresh arugula, capers, olive oil and parmesan cheese, grilled halloumi cheese salad, Italian seafood salad, seafood soup, Pasta & Risotto.

The Crowd: Residents and Ugandan food cognoscenti as well as expats

The Bar: Soda, sparkling and still water, juice, beer and a small selection of wines

The damage: Anywhere from Shs150,000 and up based on choice