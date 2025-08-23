Grilled stuffed meat loaf: A quick recipe to try today

The indirect grilling method and a square aluminum foil make easy work of grilling a meat loaf.

Serves 6

Meat loaf may be mounded on a flat greased pan or put into a greased ring mold or a loaf pan. You may also decide to bake them in two layers with a stuffing between. Individual meat loaves take about 20 to 30 minutes and ---- for attractive service ---- may be baked in greased muffin tins and glazed. Feel free to pour about half a cup of catsup in the bottom of the pan before filling it with the meat; or you may use a couple of tablespoons (or more depending on your taste and tolerance) of your favourite chili sauce over the meat loaf when it is half baked.

This effect gives it a wonderful flavour, as well as a light crust. You may also cover the loaf with a piece of aluminium foil, but be sure to remove it during the last quarter hour of baking. If you are baking in a ring mold, it may be served hot, filled with green peas or some other vegetable surrounded by browned potatoes. Last but not least, you can serve it cold, filled with potato or some other vegetable salad and don’t neglect to use for sandwiches or picnics.

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

2 cups sliced mushrooms

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons snipped parsley

½ cup rolled oats

1/3 cup milk

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon minced ginger

1 beaten egg

500g lean ground beef

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

METHOD:

In a small frying pan, add the butter and when it has melted, add and gently fry the onions, garlic and ginger for about five minutes before adding the mushrooms and the parsley. Cook the vegetables until they are tender. Add some salt and pepper and cook a little longer and set aside. Stir together the rolled oats, milk, salt and pepper and the egg. Add the ground meat and mix well. Place on a waxed paper and flatten to a 12 x 8 inch rectangle. Taste and correct seasoning the mushroom concoction mixture and then spread evenly onto the meat. Roll up, starting with 8 – inch end. Seal seam and ends by pinching together.

Mix together the catsup and mustard and set aside. Arrange preheated coals around a drip pan in a covered grill. Tear off a large size of foil and fold in half to make a double thickness that should measure around 18 x 12 inches. Trim to make 12-inch square. Cut several slits in the foil square. Place foil on grill over drip pan. Place meat loaf on foil, cover and grill for about an hour until no pink remains in the meat. During the last 10 minutes of grilling, brush with the catsup mixture. Remove the meat from the grill and cover with foil. Let stand for 15 minutes before slicing.

Herb grilled tomatoes

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

4 medium size tomatoes

3 tablespoons plain yogurt or sour cream

1 tablespoon snipped fresh basil

1 tablespoon fine dry bread crumbs

3 tablespoons grated or shredded Parmesan cheese

METHOD