Haji & Haji Classic Restaurant: Affordable with generous portions

My late father was fond of reminding us of the value of owning one’s own property. He would fondly say: “At the end of the month, all that one (the tenant) has to show, are receipts.”

As for the landlord, the balance on his bank account would give him a huge smile. Practicing what he preached, when dad was appointed as Uganda’s ambassador to the United Nations in New York, at the dawn of Independence in 1962, within two years, he had the wisdom to convince Milton Obote, the then executive prime minister, for Uganda to purchase a very prime five-storey town house (with a lift) in Manhattan.

The location was 111East 70th Street between Park and Lexington Avenue. The owner was the famous Hollywood actor, Anthony Quinn. The price was a cool Shs930m or approximately $250,000 in cash.

Realistically speaking, expect to pay, anywhere between 10 to 20 percent, of gross income, earned from restaurant sales in rent in Kampala. For a very long time, the faithful devotees of Haji & Haji Classic Restaurant faithfully put up with the squeezed and ramshackle property, where they were located up the street from where they recently moved to their very own spanking and brand new building.

It goes without saying that not only does a brand new property deserve new furniture and fittings. It is a no brainer to trek around with the old stuff and conceal in the building. Sadly and much to our disappointment, this is exactly what prevails at the new premises in spitting distance from the old one, on the same road, situated opposite the Rubis gas station.

Sticking out like a sore thumb, one can only wonder why having spent a few hundred millions for the new building, they can fail to find 20 more or so and make a clean sweep of things.

Moving on, Haji & Haji Classic Restaurant remains wholly unpretentious serving good local food that is uncharacteristically reasonably priced and more than generous in portions.

At the same time, dining in a conducive environment for those wishing to dine in relative comfort and not getting the feeling of paying through the nose. This is the sort of place where one is readily assured of first rate local that is second to none.

There are a variety of luwombos, smoked semutundu, lovingly steamed matooke of the highest order plus all manner of boiled sauces. They are open daily for breakfast and their Katogo is of high repute and for Shs8,000, one gets a very generous portion. I am told that they serve it throughout the day till late.

DINING

Place: Haji & Haji Classic Restaurant

Address: Makere Hill Road, Opposite Rubis Petrol Station

Smoke-Free Zone: Applicable

Recommended items: Smoked Semutundu

Service: Good

Ambience: A far cry from the former location up the street but a lot of room for improvement

Open: Daily till late

Menu: Breakfast: Katogo Shs8,000, Spanish omelet Shs3,000, African tea Shs7,000, Black tea Shs5,000, Chapatti Shs2,000, Rolex Shs6,000, lunch and supper: All food served with matooke, rice, yams, sweet potatoes and the like as well as vegetables in season: Chicken luwombo Shs25,000, steamed chicken Shs24,000.

Fresh fish Shs25,000, smoked fish in groundnut sauce Shs25,000, Goats meat Shs24,000, Pilao between Shs18,000 to Shs25,000, fried beans Shs13,000, fried fresh peas (seasonal) Shs13,000, Juice Shs8,000, soda Shs2,000, mineral water Shs2,000 Lusuniya: Goat meat two persons Shs50,000, three persons Shs60,000, family Shs120,000, Chicken is slightly more expensive.

The Crowd: A cross section of well-heeled Ugandans who relish good and well prepared food at an affordable price without having to pay an arm and a leg.

The Bar: Strictly no booze, soda, juice and mineral water.

The damage: A couple can easily get by with Shs50,000 including a soda each if they are circumspect in their choice of meals.

Sound level: Good