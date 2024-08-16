A type of salade Nicoise with pasta that conjures up all the sunny flavours of the Mediterranean and coincidentally Uganda included.

According to reputable US news and world report founded 78 years ago, every year, out of the myriad of diets that they consider and rank, the Mediterranean diet is the number one and consistently beats all the others hands down.

The judges are a panel of experts, who venture out to various eating places and take into account popular diets including how healthy they are and how well they work and how easy they are to follow. The Mediterranean diet is also touted as being one of the healthiest by several health organisations and dieticians.

Naturally, the million dollar question has to be whether or not it lives up to its reputation. For starters, what is the Mediterranean diet? It is a generic term based on the traditional eating norms of the 16 countries which border the Mediterranean Sea and in that regard there is no one standard nomenclature called the Mediterranean diet.

Eating styles vary among these countries as well as among the regions due to differences in culture, ethnic background, religion, economic status, geography and agricultural production.

Nevertheless, there are certain common denominators among them and a Mediterranean-style typically includes inter alia:

An abundance of fruits, vegetables, bread, other grains, Irish potatoes, beans, nuts and seeds.

Olive oil as the primary source of cooking oil for frying and salad dressing.

Dairy products, eggs, fish and poultry in low to moderate amounts.





Fish and poultry are more common than red meat and of utmost importance. This diet also centres on minimally processed food such as bacon, sausages or pancakes, while also including a variety of nutrient-dense plant foods. Wine is also consumed, albeit in low to moderate amounts and as a rule with meals.

As for deserts, rather than the much loved and preferred sweets of varying forms prevalent in the Western world, in this case, fruits are the common preference. According to the American Heart Association, a Mediterranean style diet helps one achieve their recommendations for a healthy dietary pattern, which include vegetables, fruits, whole grains and legumes.

At the same time, they suggest the inclusion of low fat or better yet, fat-free dairy products, fish, poultry, non-tropical vegetable oils and nuts. Limiting of added sugar, salt, sugary beverages, sodium, highly processed foods, refined carbohydrates, saturated fats and fatty or processed meats is equally important.

This style of eating can play a big role in preventing heart disease, stroke and reduces risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure. There is some evidence that a Mediterranean diet rich in virgin olive oil helps the body remove excess cholesterol from arteries and keep blood vessels open. What you eat affects many aspects of your overall health, including brain health. A healthy diet can improve your ability to think, remember and process information as you age.

In one study, the healthiest eaters at age 50 had a nearly 90 percent lower risk of dementia compared with those who had the least healthy diets. The Mediterranean and DASH diets have been proven to boost brain health as well as improve heart health.

What about other popular diets? You may have heard about popular diets such as paleo, ketogenic (or keto), Atkins, interval, zone and Whole30.

Keep in mind, not all trendy diets meet the AHA’s science-based criteria for a healthy eating pattern. Some show dramatic, but short-term results and are not heart-healthy.

Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH), is another eating plan that aligns with AHA recommendations and has been proven to improve health. It allows more dairy products and meat, while the Mediterranean diet includes regular use of olive oil.

A vegan diet can also be a healthy way to eat. The most important thing is to focus on the overall quality of your diet, rather than single nutrients or foods. Try to include more nutrient-dense foods such as vegetables, fruits, legumes and lean proteins. Limit foods that offer lots of calories but little nutritional value.