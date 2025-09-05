Is it safe to buy food on its expiration date?

Frozen foods are as a rule of thumb, good for a year and unopened condiments, oils and canned goods frequently last for several years. Eggs that are kept in the fridge are okay for three to five weeks and refrigerated dairy products usually last one to three weeks after opening. The most important date labels are on meat and seafood, unpasteurized cheese and milk, baby food and foods prepared in-store, experts said. The date on raw meat “isn’t a guarantee” that it will last that long at home, said Meredith Carothers, a food safety specialist at the U.S.D.A.’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, because household refrigerators often aren’t as cold as those in grocery stores.

“Once you get it home, better to use it within a day or two for poultry, or four to five days for raw red meats” like beef, pork, veal and lamb, she said. Home refrigerators should be kept below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, she added. Depending on where you live, you may see different dates on your food and each has a different purpose.

Here's a bit of clarity based on information from the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) and FSIS? Best if used By/Before: This is a quality assurance date and serves as a "suggestion" for when the taste and quality of food are at their peak. It is not a purchase or safety date. Use By: This is the suggested date by when you should eat the food. But just because it's a day or two past the use-by date doesn't mean that consuming it will make you sick, although you should evaluate the quality of the food yourself after this time. It is not a safety date, except when used on infant formula. Sell By: This is not a safety date, but rather a date for retailers that helps them determine how long an item should remain on the shelf. According to the IFT, "one-third of a product's shelf-life remains after the sell-by date for the consumer to use at home."2 Freeze By: According to the USDA, this date indicates when a product should be frozen to maintain peak quality. It is not a purchase or safety date.

Eggs

Consume within three to five weeks when refrigerated

Yogurt

Eat within two weeks when refrigerated; within two months when frozen

Milk

Drink within one week (opened) when refrigerated; within 3 months when frozen.

Butter

Eat within three months when refrigerated; within 6 months when frozen

Bacon

Eat within two weeks (unopened) or one week (opened) when refrigerated; within one month when frozen.

Cold cuts, packaged

Eat within two weeks (unopened) or five days (opened) when refrigerated; within two months when frozen.

Hot dogs

Eat within two weeks (unopened) or one week (opened) when refrigerated; within one to two months when frozen.

Ketchup

Eat within six months (opened) when refrigerated; can store in pantry for one year (unopened).

Mayonnaise

Eat within two months (opened) when refrigerated; can store in pantry for three months (unopened)

Jams and jellies

Eat within six months (opened) when refrigerated; can store in pantry for one year (unopened).

Rice and dried pasta

Eat within two years

Beer, bottles and cans

Drink within one day (opened) when refrigerated; can store in pantry for nine months (unopened)

Soda, bottles and cans

Drink within two days (opened) when refrigerated; can store in pantry for six months (unopened)

What is the standard expiration date format for foods?

The standard format is MMDDYY, where “MM” refers to the month, “DD” refers to the date, and “YY” refers to the year. So if a product says 101525, it means that the product expires on October 15, 2025.

Is it safe to buy food on its expiration date?

It is safe to buy food on its expiration date. Expiration dates have more to do with the food's overall quality and texture instead of when it is safe or not safe to eat. As long as there are no signs of spoilage, you can eat it, but it might not taste as fresh as it once was.

After the expiration date

Most shelf-stable foods are safe to eat much longer than their expiration date. The same goes for frozen foods, as bacteria cannot grow in the freezer. But things like milk, cheese, fresh vegetables, and fruit should not be eaten past their prime because they can harbor bacteria that can be dangerous to your body. This is caused by the natural breakdown of organic matter. You'll also be able to tell that these foods have gone bad based on their appearance and smell.





Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;