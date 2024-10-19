Jeju Motel transforms into a modern eatery with more

There is a well-known and popular pork joint not far from where we live in Rubaga District, which makes money hand over fist, despite paying scant regard to hygiene and food safety, punters flock to the joint unbridled in droves as if there was no tomorrow.

As we all know too well, there is no accounting for taste, besides the powers that be (read KCCA) are much too busy worrying about more mundane things to be concerned about such transgressions.

Regardless, surely it is an ill wind that blows nobody any good and the good news is that Jeju Motel, formerly known as Jeju Pork Joint, in nearby Nansana, has rebranded and morphed into a respectable eatery, which ticks all the boxes in terms of the quality and diversity of the food offered (yes they also serve goat, beef, fish et al), while still serving that much loved artisan pork Ugandans so crave.

However, I hasten to add that Jeju Motel for those wishing to be accommodated, located directly opposite is still very much around and open.

Originally founded as Jeju pork joint while at the same time being a fresh pork butchery, some 13 years ago, the owner decided to close down the place for a good four months and come up with a totally new concept.

As we recently found out during an outing, the new look is an absolute game changer. To begin with, the butchery has been retained with a window outlet adjoining the main street, where they are situated, giving way to a totally modern (open kitchen).

This is complete with wood fired barbecue pits that have modern flues and vent axias ensuring that the smoke has proper ingress and crucially allowing for maximum efficiency of fuel (firewood) conservation.

In these days of biting the bullet, one would be surprised at how much savings can be realised with such solid fuel barbecues. The hotline has modern appliances including gas burners and a range of modern and practical electrical appliances such as an instant pot, an air fryer and a deep fryer for French fries and voila in one fell swoop a wholly functional set up.

The kitchen staff are kitted out in proper attire not forgetting hair nets and pee gloves for handling salads and plating meals.

The former car parking area has been transformed into a dining area, which can comfortably accommodate a fair number of diners. At the same time there is a stage in the centre, where various events such as the featuring of budding musicians, comedy night as well as other programmes.

It was a wise and strategic move freeing up precious space that can be transformed into much needed revenue generated income! Upon entering the dining area, the first thing one notices is the relaxed and neat environment. The furniture is new and trendy and there is also a huge flat screen on the wall giving the impression of a worthwhile dining experience.

Towards the back, there is a labyrinth of secluded seating arrangements tor those who are desirous of privacy. Noticeably, all the waiting staff are smartly dressed in matching slacks and blouses and no sooner had we sat down when one of them sauntered over with the menu.

It was refreshing to find other choices of including goat, chicken and fish and best of all pork and goat can be ordered by the kilogram as well as the usual portions for one. To my way of thinking, offering a diversity of meats is certainly an enlightened and clever way of Jeju carving out a niche and allowing for a more diversified catchment area.

Wisely the owners of this establishment have heard the clarion call of the people and taken up the mantle of offering them their much loved muchomo and other types. The food is well presented and very tasteful.

The waiting staff are courteous and helpful. In essence, do by all means find the time to check out Jeju and dispel the notion once and for all that pork joints are not suited for the family.

Place: Jeju Motel, Wakiso

Address: Nasana,

Smoke-Free Zone: Applicable

Recommended items: The Jeju Special Platter

Service: Good

Ambience: Cool, pleasant and soothing

Open: Daily untill late

Menu: African tea, dawa tea, passion juice, watermelon juice, mango juice, mixed cocktail juice, Katogo, Spanish omelet, fruit platter, plain chips, potato wedges, sausages, pan fried pork, grilled pork, lusaniya, whole deep fried fish, grilled chicken, goat special

The Crowd: A cross section of well-heeled Wakiso and in particular Nansana residence who would not feel out of place with their family

The Bar: Wine, spirits, beer, mineral water and juice

The damage: A couple can easily get by with Shs50,000 including a soda each if they are circumspect in their choice of meals

Sound level: Good

Rating: Not to be missed

Parking: Available and very secure

If you go: They are open every day