Kampala Restaurant week: The good. The bad and the ugly

Back in September 2019, borrowing a leaf from the New York Restaurant Week, Phillip Kalibwani, who was then the honcho at the Pearl Guide Uganda, came up with the idea of introducing the first Kampala Restaurant Food Week Festival. Truth be told, the idea was hardly novel, as the first New York Restaurant Week was thought up by Tim Zagat and Joe Baum and began in NYC as a lunch-only promotional event in July 1992. The duo planned the first Restaurant Week to coincide with the Democratic Convention in NYC – a week filled with delegates and 15,000 reporters, looking for dining options. The week-long event was such a success, it returned year after year with more locations and a winter Restaurant Week launched in 2000. Over the years, it has grown beyond a one-week event to four weeks during the year in NYC and has become a nationwide phenomenon.

The first Kampala Restaurant Week was new and novel and elicited excitement among Kampala food aficionados and also included bake-off contests, which created plenty of hype and media coverage. A couple of festivals may have occurred after the first one and then there was total silence, until the resurrection of the just concluded one this month, which has failed to stir much excitement. And this does not surprise me considering the Ugandan dining scene, which at best can be described as parochial and static, not to mention the fact that people are extreme creatures of habit. If numbers are anything to go by and this is from the horse’s mouth, during the course of the 10-day event, there was an attendance of 10,000 people. Based on that number and taking into account 30 dining establishments and 10 days works out to 30 diners each per day.

Nothing to write home about, if you ask me. The list of dining places included such illustrious names as The Choate Restaurant, Explorer Restaurant at The Serena Kampala Hotel, Tamarai, Molecule, The Hickory, Aldea, Mediteranno to mention just a few, the point should not be lost that most of the participants were not of the casual dining genre, which is what appeals to most Ugandans. For purposes of clarity, and forgive me if I seem pedantic, we are talking casual dining, as in Café Javas, Cafesserie, Caramel, Java House et al. While these places are by a long shot not fine dining, the best way to describe them would be upscale. The way Restaurant Week is done in America, and with nearly 400 restaurants participating, is to offer nearly three-week-long promotions that feature three course lunches at prix fixe; and say in Ugandan currency, though not the equivalent to US dollars, lunch for Shs20,000 and dinners at Shs35,000, strictly limited to during the week and not offering them on weekends.

Needless to say, the organisers of the Kampala Restaurant Food Week need to sit down, take stock and come up with a better mousetrap to ensure greater inclusion of the likes of 2K Restaurant, NP Baguma and Sons, St Anthony et al. While at it, they also have to think about coming up with bells and whistles that can act as a magnet to draw diners to the fold. Obviously there is no way that Ugandans can match the purchasing power of the Americans, we are miles apart. We simply do not have the culture of dining out the way that they do in the West. We must also not lose sight of the fact that it is a fair bet that the 30 mentioned restaurants have a predominance of expatriate diners who remain a minute number in the population.

Conversely, the majority of patrons who go to places like Café Javas, Cafesserie, and Caramel are the Ugandan middle class whose taste buds are fully attuned to that type of food and you cannot convince them otherwise. They love the food and are frequent repeat customers. I mentioned earlier the bake-off that was featured in one of the Kampala Restaurant Week and frankly speaking, it turned out to be a poorly thought out idea that was hastily put together, but at least it was something different. All said, discretionary income for hospitality in Uganda with a population of 45 million, is largely in the hands of the natives and not otherwise. These are the people that you need to seek if you are going to do such a project and make it work and pay handsome dividends.



