Kampala's vibrant street food just got more tastier

Street food in Kampala is better known as toninirya mu kange which is literally translated as “do not step into mine.” Back in the day, food vendors wend their way towards market areas or selected pathways in busy peri-urban areas in the evenings. Here, you would find a lot of street traffic- read pedestrian, and vendors laid out their food on the ground from where they served their customers. The first thing that you may be worried about is the hygiene aspect. I mean food served off the ground does not sound entirely appetising and is bound to be dodgy. So, they put a plastic mat on the floor, which works as a buffer to eliminate the dust and mud surface. Sometimes, they are fortunate to have a tarmac base.

The vendors have a common understanding where they can set up base and it is not a case of first come first served. In some cases, these places are rented and a levy is paid to the market master. Upon arriving, they set up their sigiris (charcoal stoves), dishes, plates, serving gear, hand washing bin and flatware. Menu wise, the food is a potpourri of the staple Ugandan runners such as matooke, posho, rice, yams, sweet potatoes, ground nut sauce, fish stew, beef, fried beans etc. The majority of customers are single men aka bachelors who never cook and thrive off toninirya food for supper and Katogo for breakfast. A good example of street food of this genre would be the Mengo market, which is one of the oldest purveyors of all manner of food, fresh and otherwise. As dusk approaches, it becomes a beehive of activity and is busy way past midnight day in, day out, seven days a week and also has a much wider variety of street food.













These include the iconic Rolex, barbecue chicken, chips, deep fried Nile Perch, among others. Don’t forget the local food section which offers a very wide and well-cooked selection. The prices are relatively affordable, bearing in mind that the customer base comprises the lower working class, who can afford no more than five dollars for a meal. Naturally, items such as fried Nile Perch is bound to be costly with a kilogramme going for Shs20,000 and a piece of chicken would cost Shs5,000 without an accompaniment. Kampala's vibrant street food scene has just gotten a whole lot tastier, thanks to chef Idro Taban Jr's innovative culinary venture- Idro's Street Foods. This experienced catering company has been serving unique street food since 2020 and its popularity shows no signs of slowing down, as it takes on wider appeal.

From its humble beginnings to its current status as a go-to catering service for top corporates such as MTN Pulse, UBL, NBL, NWSC, and Stanbic Bank, Idro's Street Foods has come a long way. The brainchild of Chef Idro, also known as The Afro Dancing Chef Idro01, this brand is built on a passion for food, creativity and innovative marketing. The company's menu has some much loved and sought out numbers such as the herbal poached tilapia fish, not forgetting the grilled chicken, which has become a fan favourite among customers. However, what sets Idro's Street Foods apart is its commitment to promoting Ugandan street food and taking it to a more sophisticated level.With a background in transport, Chef Idro has also made waves with his creative idea of launching Uganda's first Bus Restaurant at Motiv Bugolobi.

This innovative concept is not only a testament to his creativity, but also a step towards building a sustainable environment. Despite facing challenges such as a saturated market, high competition, and limited access to finance, Idro's Street Foods remains determined to push the boundaries of Ugandan cuisine. With a focus on catering, custom food experiences, and events, this brand is poised for even greater success. As Chef Idro aptly puts it, "Our goal is to promote Ugandan street foods and take our foods to the world." With his boundless energy and creativity, there is no doubt he is playing the long game and his presence is proving to be a change maker in the field.

Place: Idros’s Street Food

Address: MOTIV

Smoke-Free Zone: Applicable

Recommended items: The fish

Service: Good

Ambience: Cool and trendy

Open: Daily till late

Menu: Chef I’dros Sato hang over treatment soup, Chef I’dros special vegan soup, Chef Idros’s special combo.

The Crowd: A cross section of diners from the area who have become devotees of Idro’s Street Food.

The Bar: Wine, spirits, beer, mineral water and juice

The damage: A couple can easily get by with Shs70,000

Sound level: Good

Rating: Worth a visit

Parking: Available and very secure

If you go: They are open every day

RATINGS: Not to be missed, worth a visit, OK/so so, don’t waste your time.



