Malewa, the local food is going global

Once a ritual food of the Bagisu people of eastern Uganda, malewa has become a cultural artifact that has crossed borders to gain popularity across East Africa and is reaching European markets. On the slopes of Mount Elgon, where Uganda borders Kenya, bamboo forests nurture the base of a locally-cherished dish known as malewa— dried and smoked bamboo shoots. Its journey could be seen as one that mirrors the aspirations of the East African Community (EAC) and tells a compelling story of free movement, food diplomacy, and women’s economic empowerment.

Today, malewa graces tables in Nairobi, Mwanza, Kigali, Juba, and Dar es Salaam, not only as a nostalgic dish but also as a symbol of East African identity. Its migration tells a story of intra-African mobility—one in which indigenous food travels far, thanks to the efforts of women who harvest, prepare, trade, and export it.

Since the EAC’s Common Market Protocol in 2010, the region has aimed to create a single economic space promoting the free movement of goods, services, capital, and people. For small-scale producers and traders—especially women—this has opened new doors. Malewa is one of the many traditional products that have benefited from this integration. “The free movement of agricultural goods like malewa has fostered cultural unity and economic opportunity,” Mr John Mulimba, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Cooperation, says. He adds that regional trade is helping create cross-border networks of producers, traders, and consumers who keep local traditions alive while expanding their market reach.

The East African Customs Union (2005), the Common Market (2010), and the Monetary Union Protocol (2013) have significantly reduced trade tariffs, visa requirements, and transaction costs. These policy instruments have facilitated smoother trade flows and given traditional products like malewa a new lease of life. Informal cross-border traders, the majority of whom are women, are now increasingly recognised as key agents in regional economic integration. A Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) officer attached to Busia border customs, who talks to this writer on condition anonymity, says: “Many strides have been made since the integration process with achievements of the Customs Union established in 2005, Common Market in 2010 and the signing of the Monetary Union Protocol in 2013.”

He adds: “The cooperation has brought forth advantages like the reduction of transaction costs of local products such as malewa, creation of larger markets, it has heightened the stimulation of investing and industrialisation, and establishment of social development that has led to addressing peace and political stability in the region.”

Women on malewa’s migration

At the centre of malewa’s success are women like Irene Wabule Walimbawa, who oversees the sorting and packing of malewa destined for export. Women are deeply involved in every stage of the value chain—from harvesting bamboo shoots on steep slopes, to processing, smoking, drying, and selling the final product in urban markets. In Mbale, Jinja, and Sironko, entire communities have organised informal women’s collectives that coordinate harvesting and drying schedules to meet the growing demand. Yet, this work is not without risks. “During the rainy season, loose soils on the mountain slopes can be deadly,” says Sylvia Namono of Sironko, a district in eastern Uganda.

Despite the dangers, she continues harvesting and preparing malewa, which she sells at local and regional markets. “It is how I feed my family,” she adds. The bamboo must be harvested at a specific age and cured quickly to prevent mold, requiring both expertise and physical resilience. Many of these women have found ways to turn traditional food knowledge into economic agency. In Mbale, where malewa is a culinary staple, women-led cooperatives are packaging it for sale in supermarkets and restaurants across Uganda and Kenya. Their branding includes biodegradable packaging, recipe inserts, and contact information for repeat buyers. Some women have begun training others in food safety and quality assurance, building a new generation of agro-entrepreneurs rooted in indigenous knowledge.

From ceremonial food to regional staple

Traditionally served during imbalu (Bagisu circumcision rituals) and weddings, malewa has long been a symbol of unity and transition. “It was believed to make boys brave,” says Abubakr Dawa, a 75-year-old elder. Now, its meaning has evolved. With its distinct flavour, evocative of forest mushrooms, and compatibility with staples like millet and sweet potatoes, malewa has become a regional comfort food. The unity among the Bagisu in Uganda, the Bakusu and Luhya people has managed to popularise the consumption and sale of malewa in Kenyan big cities, including Nairobi, Bungoma, Kakamega, Nakuru, and even Mombasa.

“I first tasted malewa at a wedding in Mbale,” says Monica Wangari from Kenya. “Now I always ask friends to bring some. It reminds me of our own forgotten traditional dishes.” This resurgence of culinary heritage is also shaping regional identity. “Malewa has become more than food,” says Steven Masiga, spokesperson for the Inzu ya Bamasaba cultural institution, set on the slopes of Mount Elgon. “It connects people through a shared cultural memory and taste.”

Expanding horizons

While malewa is thriving in East Africa, its reach now extends into Europe. John Kariuki Mwangi, a Nairobi-based businessman and representative of the Slow Food Foundation for Biodiversity, is leading efforts to introduce malewa in Germany, France, Italy, and Switzerland. They are being sold at Earth Markets retailers. Found in more than 24 countries after opening in Montevarchi, Italy in 2004, Earth Markets have become vibrant meeting points where local producers sell produce and low processed foods directly to consumers at fair prices. Slow Food Earth Markets in Uganda are part of the global "Slow Food" movement and aim to promote good, clean, and fair food.

“Through Earth Markets, we offer seasonal local foods like malewa at modest prices,” says Mwangi. “But more importantly, we create spaces for community exchange and education.” Support from the EU has helped with product branding, certification, and export logistics. Export hubs in Nairobi coordinate shipments to European markets, while women in Uganda continue to harvest and prepare the bamboo shoots that form the base of the dish.



